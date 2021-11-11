Chilean Senate Analyzes Sebastián Piñera’s Impeachment on Nov 16 | World

The Chilean Senate informed this Wednesday (10) that it will analyze the impeachment of President Sebastián Piñera on November 16th.

The vote is expected to take place just a week before the Chamber of Deputies has approved the opening of the case against Piñera on suspicion of corruption during his term.

With a simple majority of 78 votes required, Chilean deputies reached the number necessary for the indictment to advance to the Senate. See the VIDEO below.

Now the vote passes by the senators who will decide on the future of the indictment against the current president weeks before the next elections. See what the next steps are:

For Piñera’s impeachment to be approved by the Chilean Senate, he needs to two thirds of the votes of the House – at least 29 of the country’s 43 senators.

Under Chilean law, the Senate has up to six days after formal notice from the Chamber to schedule a vote on the political judgment.

So far, opponents of the Chilean president seem to guarantee only 24 votes from the senators, five less than the remaining number to decide on the continuation of the process.

Nonetheless, if the indictment passes both houses, the president will be removed from office and will remain unable to exercise public functions for five years.

Elections on November 21st

Piñera’s impeachment process comes weeks before Chile’s presidential and legislative elections, set for November 21.

Congressmen must rush to proceed with the trial before their terms expire.

An opinion poll revealed that 67% of Chileans agree with the accusation against the conservative president, who is not running in this election.

Left parties, however, have shown good results in polling intentions and may increase their participation in the Chilean congress.

The Chilean president is linked to the sale of a mining company, Dominga, in the Virgin Islands, a tax haven. The case was revealed by reports in Pandora Papers.

The deal took place in 2010, when Piñera was in his first term as president.