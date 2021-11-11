Chile’s Senate sets Sebastián Piñera’s impeachment vote for next Tuesday

The opening of the impediment process was approved by the Chamber of Deputies last Tuesday; president is accused of corruption

If the impeachmet is approved, Sebastián Piñera will not be able to exercise public functions for five years



the senate of Chile scheduled for next Tuesday, 16, the beginning of the analysis of the process of impeachment against the president Sebastian Pinera. The opening of the impediment process was approved by the Chamber of Deputies last Tuesday, 9, by 78 votes in favour, 67 against and 3 abstentions. Now, the process goes to the Senate, where it needs the approval of two-thirds of parliamentarians, that is, 29 senators who support the denunciation. Piñera is accused of participating in the sale of mining company Dominga, in 2010, in the Virgin Islands, a tax haven, after the international investigation known as “Pandora Papers”.

If the indictment is approved, Sebastián Piñera will be removed from office and will not be able to exercise public functions for five years. The session at the Casa will be divided into two blocks. In the first, three deputies will defend the president’s impediment. In the other, each parliamentarian will have 15 minutes to present their vote. Voting takes place less than a week before the Chilean presidential and legislative elections, set for November 21. Parliamentarians want the process to be closed before leaving office. Piñera does not compete in this election.