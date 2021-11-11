China: Communist Party Adopts Resolution Reinforcing Xi Jinping’s Power Ahead of Party Congress | World

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which this year celebrates a century of existence, adopted this Thursday (11) a historic resolution, which consolidates the influence of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The party’s central committee has been meeting since Monday (8) in a plenary session with 400 of the main leaders.

“The Party and the people have fought for a century, writing the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation in millennia,” states the resolution adopted behind closed doors by members of the CPC Central Committee. Since Xi Jinping came to power in late 2012, “socialism has entered a new era,” according to an excerpt of the text released by the official press agency Chine Nouvelle.

President Xi Jinping, former President Hu Jintao, and other leaders gather above Mao Zedong's giant portrait on Tiananmen Square during the event marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, Beijing, July 1, 2021

The “thought” of the strongman in Beijing is the “quintessence of Chinese culture and soul”, reiterates the resolution, which stresses that Xi Jinping’s presence at the heart of the party is of “decisive importance” in promoting the historic process of renewal of the Chinese nation.

Political analysts say the resolution, the third of its kind in the party’s history, will help Xi further consolidate his power by defining his vision for China ahead of next year’s party congress. This year’s plenary prepares the ground for the meeting, which should confirm the permanence of Xi Jinping at the head of the government. With three consecutive terms, he will be China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

During a century of existence, the Communist Party of China has adopted only two resolutions on its history. The first, passed during Mao’s rule in 1945, established his authority over the party four years before China’s takeover. In the second, during Deng Xiaoping’s term in 1981, the regime adopted economic reforms and recognized the “mistakes” of the Mao era.

By adopting a third text, Xi follows in the footsteps of two predecessors to start a new era in the country. The Xi period is marked by the war against corruption, repressive policies in the Xingjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong regions, and another approach to international relations.

The Chinese head of state has also created a cult of his leadership that prevents criticism, eradicates his rivals and introduced his own political theory, known as ‘The Thought of Xi Jinping’, to students.

The plenary meeting coincides with intense diplomatic activity. Beijing and Washington announced an unexpected climate deal at COP26 in Glasgow, which appeared to ease tensions between the two powers, and a meeting between Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden via videoconference is expected to take place soon. But the Chinese president warned, at the same time, of the resurgence of Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Attempts to draw ideological barriers or form small circles based on geopolitics are doomed to fail,” he told a virtual business conference parallel to the summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum organized by New Zealand.