China’s auto giant unveils electric truck to rival Tesla (IMAGE)

The Chinese car production company Geely presented on Monday (8) in Shanghai, China, the Homtruck, a new electric truck that intends to compete with similar vehicles from other giants in the market, such as Tesla, indicates the broadcaster CNBC.Se get ready for the HomTruck, next generation new energy smart semi-truck. First production and delivery planned for 2024. Geely, which belongs to the Farizon Auto vehicle trading group, says the Homtrucks will be able to communicate with each other, while maintaining safe distances and adequate speed during longer journeys. Homtruck will be able to perform some functions without the need for the driver, so it will be a semi-autonomous truck. The Chinese car giant plans to follow three phases of evolution in truck automation technology, until reaching full autonomy in 2030. He also mentioned the issue of regulation of autonomous vehicles as a condition for the company's project. Tesla, the US car giant, presented in 2017 the Semi, which would become its first electric truck, before announcing the manufacture of two versions, both with a load of 36 tons , but one of them having an autonomy of 800 km, instead of the 480 km of the other model. However, its mass production originally planned for 2019 was pushed back to 2020, and then to 2021.
Chinese auto giant Geely unveiled a plan to gradually develop increasingly autonomous trucks by 2030, after Tesla delayed production of such a product until 2021.
Get ready for the HomTruck, next generation new energy smart semi-truck. First production and delivery planned for 2024.
The Chinese auto giant plans to follow three phases of evolution of truck automation technology, until reaching full autonomy in 2030.
“This product is designed and developed with the global market in mind,” revealed Mike Fan, CEO of Farizon Auto, pointing to Europe, South Korea, Japan and North America as the main selling markets.
He also referred to the issue of regulation of autonomous vehicles as a condition for the company’s project.
“I am sure that autonomous driving regulations and standards are in the process of being formed. Based on market demand and the demand for the development of our own company, [Geely] as a company, we must develop and improve certain technologies ahead of time so that when regulations and conditions are in place, we can bring our technology to market on time,” he noted.