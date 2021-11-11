China’s Online Shopping Festival Becomes Influencer for Black Friday

This Thursday and Friday (November 11th and 12th), China will experience its biggest annual shopping festival, created 13 years ago by the Alibaba group. The festival is one of those iconic events that, in Chinese fashion, serve to demonstrate to the internal audience and the world how big they have become.

In last year’s edition, for example, the purchase date — which can be compared in terms of consumer culture to Black Friday — moved US$ 74.1 billion.

The comparison with Black Friday, however, is limited to the dimension of “commercial date”. In terms of grandeur and values ​​involved, it has long left American Black Friday behind. Way back.

Five years ago, for example, the Chinese had an advantage over 11.11 — the name given to the festival, which was also called “singles day” — having surpassed sales of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday together. A modest feat compared to current numbers.

Today, the Chinese festival moves, in GMV — a technical trade term that means “total sales volume” — more than 8 times what all American services (Amazon, eBay, BestBuy and any other name you can remember) sell on Friday of promotions across the United States, the world’s largest and richest economy.

Add to these numbers the fact that, in China, 11.11 is basically operated by a single player, the Alibaba group, which maintains sites such as Taobao and T-Mall aimed at Chinese consumers, in addition to other domains intended for sale to countries the 3rd.

Alibaba is one of the most valuable technology companies in the world which, in its last fiscal year, handled twice as much as its American counterpart Amazon in GMV

Other important players in this market, in China, carry out promotions a little earlier, in September or the end of October, such as rivals Jing Dong or Pinduoduo. There is only one objective: to try to “cool down” 11.11.

More than confirming the power of the megacorporation that transformed digital shopping in China, the date reveals the degree of digitization of Chinese society, where more than 1 billion people have regular access to the internet and digital payment methods, such as Alipay and WeChat Payments, the national leaders in this segment.

In the country, the number of 5G connection users, whose auction in Brazil was only held at the beginning of November, exceeds 700 million.

The country is the only one in the world where more shopping is happening online than in the physical world. Malls, street stores, supermarkets, kiosks, in short, anything made of bricks, cement or wood accounts for 48% of local retail sales. Shopping sites guarantee the remaining 52%.

The number is the highest in the world and far ahead of rich and highly digitized nations. In South Korea and the United Kingdom, for example, online retailers bite 33% of the pizza they share with partners in the physical world. In Brazil, this indicator is around 11%.

Despite China’s resounding digitization — or more precisely because of it — online sales services, which received truckloads of money from investors around the world, now face the challenge of surpassing the trademarks of previous years.

After all, the growth momentum is already being lost, as the country has become a mature market and there are not the multitudes of new entrants to be included, as there have been throughout the last decade.

This is the main reason why many Chinese tech companies are now launching themselves into international markets, reversing the “hillbilly” behavior of looking inside the house, which they maintained for years on end.

In the new China, buying online is not only the most common behavior (compared to buying offline) as the country is transforming the way of selling products in digital channels.

One of the country’s loudest phenomena, the rise of live commerce, live broadcasts in which sellers interact and serve customers through the digital channel, saw sales of $154 billion in the year 2020. This year, the number is expected to double, according to with projections from local consultants, such as Abacus. Live commerce should account for 20% of digital sales in the country.

We can also attribute Chinese ingenuity to the popularization of “social commerce”, a method in which users are encouraged to share offers with their contacts on social media in exchange for discounts.

This “finding” is one of the main reasons for the success of Pinduoduo, a sales service that challenges Chinese giants established for decades.

His model of success was very simple: instead of spending a fabulous amount of marketing money to grow (the famous “cash burn”, in the language of investors) they used the resources to subsidize sales to users who voluntarily advertised them.

In good Chinese, it is the professionalization of word of mouth.

A sign of the times, the polluting Chinese economy placed, in this edition, the theme of sustainability as a main pillar of its event. The festival organizer announced the use of biodegradable packaging —in replacement of the use of plastic— and the adoption of 20 thousand garbage collection points generated by purchases and exchanges of products.

About logistics, well, in this case, it is not new to say that the transport of items will take place in electric vehicles and the “last mile” will be fulfilled by small autonomous cars, equally free from fossil fuels.

No wonder tech executives around the world this week are turning their eyes to China to see what the world’s most advanced digital economy will do this time around.

The goal is more or less similar to what the Chinese did to the West a decade ago: study their most innovative products and business models to copy them.