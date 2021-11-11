‘Clandestines’, four kittens are discovered aboard a 747 – Prism

Clandestine elements surreptitiously boarded a “Jumbo” freighter that made its way between Singapore and Hong Kong.

So far employees scratch their heads and don’t understand how they accessed the huge aircraft.

The “intruders” are four kittens, two black and two white, who were discovered in the plane’s compartment.

Cats will be put up for adoption after the quarantine ends.

At around 9 pm on Saturday, police received a report from a Singapore Airlines employee that four kittens were found on a cargo plane operated by the airline, which had arrived in Hong Kong hours earlier.

According to Hong Kong’s The Standard, police notified the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation (AFCD) for follow-up.

The AFCD has killed animals that have not been quarantined in the past, which has caused concern among animal protection groups.

Volunteers launched a petition on social media, urging the department to save the animals.

“Although the four kittens have not been quarantined, Singapore is not an area affected by rabies. The AFCD can give the four cats to animal protection groups to arrange for adoption after quarantine,” the volunteers said.

The department said initial tests revealed that the four cats were in good health and that a veterinary checkup would be scheduled later.

They are now quarantined and under the care of the AFCD team in accordance with rabies risk assessment requirements.

“After completion of the quarantine and investigation, adoption will be coordinated by partner animal welfare organizations according to the condition of the cats,” said the AFCD.