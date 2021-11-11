Cleo Smith case: Child told police mysterious woman dressed and combed her during kidnapping

CARNARVON, Australia – Australian authorities are investigating the involvement of a second person in the kidnapping of little Cleo Smith, just 4 years old, who was missing for 18 days. The girl told police that a mysterious woman visited the house where she was held captive to “help look after her”. Smith told officials that the woman dressed her and combed her hair, sources close to the investigation told the Daily Mail Australia.

The child was found last week at a home in Carnarvon, western Australia, after he was abducted on Oct. 16 from a tent where he was camping with his family. The property’s owner, 36-year-old Terrence Darrell Kelly, was arrested on charges of kidnapping.

Initially, police reported that no other suspects were being sought. Authorities believed that Kellu had acted alone. While investigating someone else’s involvement, a team of investigators has returned to Carnavon in search of new leads and evidence.

Child-handling agents began interviews with Smith last Thursday. The process of finding out what actually happened can take weeks. Experts gathered possible evidence for laboratory tests that could indicate the presence of a third person in the home.

Investigations indicated that Kelly searched for Disney princess dolls and other toys at a Carnarvon store during the period in which she kept the victim away from her family. According to the police, the situation did not arouse the suspicion of the residents of the region since, despite not having children, the man was known for being part of a large family with small children.

During the searches, a reward of 1 million Australian dollars (more than R$4 million at current prices) was offered for information that could lead to the child’s whereabouts or the arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance.