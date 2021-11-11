Commercial dollar operates in fall and Stock rises today, follow

The Stock Exchange is up more than $2 and the commercial dollar is down more than 1% this afternoon amid growing expectations that the Central Bank will tighten the pace of its monetary tightening due to domestic inflationary pressures .

Coming from four consecutive highs, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, kept the trend this morning, rising 2.42% around 12:40 pm, recording 108,531.68 points. Yesterday, the index appreciated 0.53%, closing at 106,095,680 points.

Already the dollar, at the same time, fell 1.81%, sold at R$ 5.401. Yesterday, the US currency rose 0.1%, closing at R$ 5.50 on sale.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Scenario

Today’s move comes after the day before the real far outperformed some of its major emerging peers, despite the dollar’s international soaring in the wake of stronger-than-expected US inflation data.

Investors attributed the Brazilian currency’s recent resilience to expectations that the Central Bank may step up its current rate of interest rate hikes, as domestic producer price data continue to surprise upwards.

Yesterday, the IBGE reported that the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) rose 1.25% in October, after rising 1.16% in the previous month, reaching the highest change for the month since 2002 (1.31% ). In 12 months, the increase was 10.67%, the strongest result since January 2016 (+10.71%).

“Our assessment is that the Central Bank needs to accelerate monetary policy adjustment to avoid completely losing control over expectations, which already signal a loss of the inflation target in 2022”, said Genial Investimentos in a note.

The inflation target for next year is 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1 percentage point upwards or downwards. The Selic rate is currently at 7.75% per year, after the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised 150 basis points at its last meeting.

Higher interest rates tend to make the domestic fixed income market more attractive, consequently increasing demand for the real.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the news around the PEC dos Precatórios. The leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who will be in charge of reporting the proposal at the House, said he believes there are chances of senators maintaining the text approved by the Chamber. He did not rule out, however, that it could be improved.

Approved in the second round by the Chamber on Tuesday, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) modifies the rule for payment of court orders — government debts whose payment was determined by the Court — and changes the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the IPCA .

In a report this Thursday, Bradesco said that “the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber removed part of the uncertainties of the fiscal scenario, even with the continuation of the proposal in the Senate, which also helps to explain the dynamics of local markets, especially interest curve and exchange rate.”

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.

*With information from Reuters agency