Communist Party passes resolution paving way for Xi’s third term

The Communist Party of China (CCP) has passed a resolution on its history and achievements, the official news agency said Xinhua this Thursday (11).

The move is seen as a way to further consolidate the authority of President Xi Jinping – the CCP’s general secretary since 2012 and China’s president since 2013 – a year before he seeks a third term as party leader, something unprecedented in history from the country.

The “historic resolution” was presented at the close of the 6th meeting of the full Central Committee of the party, a group of about 370 members who choose their new leaders every five years – and which has been meeting since Monday (8), the closed doors in beijing

The central committee has decided that the lesson to be learned from the party’s history is to stand firm in 10 areas, with the party leadership being the main one, said the Xinhua. The other nine points highlighted in the document are:

Defend the Party’s leadership

Put the people first

Advance theoretical innovation

remain independent

follow the chinese way

Keep a global view

open new paths

defend yourself

Promoting a united front and remaining committed to self-reform

“These ten points represent valuable long-term practical experience and intellectual treasures created through the joint efforts of the Party and the people. We must all value them, defend them for the long term and continue to enrich and develop them practically in the new era,” said the Central Committee.

historic resolution

It was only the third “historic resolution” since the founding of the party in 1921. The two previous ones, in 1945 and 1981, had the effect of consolidating the authority of Mao Tse-Tung and Deng Xiaoping, respectively, who led the party. until their deaths.

Xi is widely considered China’s most powerful leader since Mao.

According to the CPC resolution, “Comrade Xi Jinping has demonstrated great historic initiative, tremendous political courage and a powerful sense of mission.”

Thematic evaluations

The full document, published by the Xinhua and also published by the state newspaper Global Times, also brings a series of assessments on the party’s advances, divided into 12 themes:

Complete and rigorous self-governance

Economy

reform and opening

political work

Comprehensive advancement of law-based governance

cultural advancement

cultural development

Social development

eco-environmental advance

National Defense and Armed Forces

National security

Defending the “One Country, Two Systems” policy and promoting national reunification

Foreign policy

Regarding the economy, the PCC considers that development in this area has become more balanced, coordinated and sustainable.

“China’s economic strength, scientific and technological influence and national strength have reached new heights. Our economy is now on a high-quality development path that is more efficient, equitable, sustainable and safe,” the text says.

In the area of ​​social development, the PCC says that people’s lives “improved in all aspects”. “We continue to develop a solid atmosphere in which people are able to live and work in peace and contentment, and social stability and order prevail.”

As for national defense and the armed forces, the assessment is that the military is “in preparation for the next phase” and that the country’s defense capabilities “have grown in line with its economic strength.”

Another important aspect highlighted by the resolution concerns the policy of “one country, two systems” – a model adopted since 1997, with the return of Hong Kong, which allows China to remain socialist, while the island has a capitalist system with a high degree of autonomy.

The text also defends “the principle of one China and the 1992 Consensus”, in which the mainland and Taiwan are part of a single Chinese territory.

“We are firmly opposed to separatist activities that seek ‘Taiwan independence’. We are firmly opposed to foreign interference. We have maintained the initiative and the ability to lead relations between the two sides of the Strait.”

(*With information from Reuters Agency)