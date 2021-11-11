Contradictory speeches bring Moro, Bolsonaro and PT closer together

No wonder fact-checkers closely monitored the speech of the powerful. This is how they are able to readily identify the most blatant lies and the ‘changing certainties’ that shake the country. And, in recent days, Brazilians have witnessed at least three moments of pure political opportunism – of flagrant “turns of the coat”. All of them related to the 2022 campaign.

Cynicism on the tip of their tongues, former judge Sérgio Moro, President Jair Bolsonaro, and the Workers’ Party got on stage and gave a show. We voters are left with the challenge of surfing so much, imagining that other immutable truths in the past are being – let’s say – “updated” in favor of next year’s campaign.

It takes patience.

“No more corruption. No more monthly allowances. No more petrol and cracks. No more secret budgeting,” Moro said on Wednesday as he celebrated, clutching a microphone, his affiliation with Podemos.

The party for the former magistrate was huge, and the supporters compulsively filmed him, certain that Moro will dispute the Planalto Palace next year.

Between 2016 and 2018, however, the scenario was different. The then judge said he was completely averse to national policy. According to a survey carried out by Agência Lupa when Moro became Minister of Justice in Bolsonaro, he had already stated this position publicly at least seven times.

After this Wednesday’s party, Folha updated the survey by the checkers and found even more recent examples of Moro rejecting the policy. In June of this year, for example, when asked if he dreamed of being president, he was emphatic: “There is none of that”.

But here we are. Just waiting for the official announcement of your candidacy. The slogan, it seems, will have a list of “enoughs” and “enough”, exactly as stated at the Podemos event.

Moro is not, however, the only walking metamorphosis.

In search of a party to run for re-election, President Jair Bolsonaro has also been spotted backing down in recent days. If on Monday he was “99% closed” with the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto to join the acronym, in 2018 the monthly payee’s name gave him the creeps. In the times when Bolsonaro positioned himself as a man who would fight against any kind of corruption, Costa Neto was not even considered a possible interlocutor – and videos from the time show this.

“Valdemar Costa Neto, has already been convicted in the monthly allowance, is quoted, not quoted, his quote regarding the Car Wash is well advanced. I talk to Magno Malta (from PL) (…) We have a lot in common and my negotiation (about a possible presidential slate composed with the PL) is with him. There will not be any negotiation on my part with any party president, aiming for positions in the future. This does not exist,” Bolsonaro said three years ago .

But the current president of the Republic telephoned Costa Neto to agree on his entry into the acronym, and PL informed that his affiliation with the party is scheduled for November 22nd.

The tuned voter only sees opportunism.

And, as contradictions are not exclusive to the extreme right or the center, it is worth highlighting the PT-Nicaragua case. The shuttle is as cynical as it is laughable.

On Monday, those who visited the website for the acronym found a short text, signed by the PT secretary of International Relations, Romanian Pereira, hailing the Nicaraguan elections.

In the statement, the PT classified the election that took place last Sunday as “a great popular and democratic demonstration” and stated that the reelection of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo confirmed “the population’s support for a political project whose main objective is the construction of a socially just and egalitarian country”.

The Nicaraguan election had 81% abstention and only took place after the arrest of seven candidates. Democratic and popular, it had nothing.

So, 48 hours after Pereira’s note, the PT decided to withdraw – but only partially. On Wednesday, the acronym published a second note, amplifying a tweet in which the party’s president, Gleisi Hoffmann, said that the previously released statement about the Nicaraguan elections had not been submitted to the party leadership.

Gleisi got in the way. It neither criticized nor denounced the electoral farce seen in Central America. He said that the subtitle’s priority “is to debate Brazil with the Brazilian people”.

In the eyes of those who are dedicated to observing this kind of coming and going, it was strange that Pereira’s original note has not undergone any alteration. Not even a link to Gleisi’s text was inserted.

Result: nowadays, the two URLs circulate through social networks and messaging applications, feeding what Brazil has to offer: contradictory, opposite and paradoxical narratives.

Cristina Tardáguila is ICFJ’s senior program director and founder of Agência Lupa