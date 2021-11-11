Contran announces new deadlines for document renewal in the DF

posted on 11/10/2021 10:14 AM



New deadlines apply for vehicle registration and fines – (credit: Antonio Cunha/CB/DA Press)

The National Traffic Council (Contran) defined new deadlines for vehicle owners to renew their documentation in the Federal District. The dates were published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DODF) on Tuesday (9/11). The limits were changed because of the covid-19 pandemic and the new dates concern vehicles that have already been registered, or that will be registered with the Traffic Department (Detran), and fines for infractions.

According to the rule, “for inspection purposes, the deadlines for the owner to take the necessary measures to carry out the transfer of ownership of a vehicle acquired from November 17, 2021 are reestablished, for registration and licensing of new vehicles acquired to from November 17, 2021 and for National Driver’s License (CNH) to expire from January 1, 2022”.

The rules also apply to the Permit to Drive (PPD), the Permit to Ride Moped (ACC) and certificates for specialized courses. For the Notices of Assessment already issued, the final dates for the presentation of prior defense and indication of the offending driver, foreseen for the period from March 1, 2021 to November 16, 2021, are extended to December 31, 2021.

The same applies to appealing the Penalty Notifications and notifications in processes of suspension of the right to drive and cancellation of the qualification document already issued. The transfer of ownership of a vehicle acquired between January 29, 2021 and November 16, 2021 must be carried out by December 31, 2021. The term extends for the registration and licensing of a new vehicle acquired between February 12, 2021 and 16 November 2021.

Check the schedule:

-Documents expired in March, April and May 2020: renewal until December 31, 2021

-Documents expired in June, July and August 2020: renewal until January 31, 2022

-Documents expired in September, October, November and December 2020: renewal until February 28, 2022

-Documents expired in January, February and March 2021: renewal until March 31, 2022

-Documents expired in April 2021: renewal until April 30, 2022

-Documents expired in May 2021: renewal until May 31, 2022

-Documents expired in June 2021: renewal until June 30, 2022

-Documents expired in July 2021: renewal until July 31, 2022

-Documents expired in August 2021: renewal until August 31, 2022

-Documents expired in September 2021: renewal until September 30th, 2022

-Documents expired in October 2021: renewal until October 31, 2022

-Documents expired in November 2021: renewal until November 30th, 2022

-Documents expired in December 2021: renewal until December 31, 2022