Conversations advance, and Flamengo is close to renewal with Arrascaeta by the end of 2026 | Flamengo

Flamengo is close to agreeing the renewal of Giorgian de Arrascaeta by the end of 2026. A meeting this Wednesday made the negotiations advance between Daniel Fonseca, businessman from Uruguay, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel. President Rodolfo Landim’s ok for the foreseen terms is now missing and the wish is that the signing of the new contract takes place before the Libertadores final.
Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, in an official photo of the Libertadores final — Photo: Divulgação/Conmebol
The soap opera has dragged on since the beginning of the year and the big point is the purchase of 25% of the federative rights that belong to Defensor Sporting. Irreducible at first, the parties relaxed both the percentage and the form of payment and are moving towards an understanding. The Uruguayans already take the renewal for granted, while Flamengo is more cautious.
Flamengo and Fonseca went through a period of cold war after a series of meetings without progress months ago, but they spoke again about 20 days ago in search of an understanding before the Libertadores final, which will be played in Uruguay. There is a concern on the part of the parties for the imbroglio to be resolved before the transfer window is reopened.
After three weeks of telephone contacts, the parties met in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday, as reported earlier in the day by journalist Jaq Nunes, on Twitter. The meeting was pacifying and the expectation is that Arrascaeta’s stay will be confirmed before the 27th, when Flamengo and Palmeiras decide on Libertadores, in Montevideo.
In the final stage of recovery from a muscle injury that has taken him off the pitch since October 7, Arrascaeta is being prepared for the match at the Centenário stadium and is expected to be available to Renato Gaúcho to gain game rhythm next week .
