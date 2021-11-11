Conversion of IAI to Boeing 737-800 wins another order of up to 20 units

Boeing 737-800 BDSF – Image: IAI





The Aviation Group of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announces that it has signed an agreement with World Star Aviation to convert ten Boeing 737-800 passenger-carrying aircraft to the cargo-carrying configuration, called the 737-800 BDSF, with option of another ten additional conversions, totaling up to 20 units if all options are effective.

Cargo conversions will primarily take place at IAI’s part-owned subsidiary, Bedek Lingyun Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, in Yichang, Hubei Province, China.

World Star Aviation is a global aircraft rental company specializing in middle-aged aircraft as well as engine leasing/dealing. Founded in 2003, World Star has provided aircraft solutions to passenger and freighter airlines around the world.

“IAI Aviation Group is the world’s leading conversion center and offers comprehensive solutions at a number of conversion centers in Israel and around the world. The current agreement with World Star Aviation provides a solution for B737-800 aircraft, which will be converted at Bedek’s conversion center as part of the MRO initiative we are partners with,” said IAI Aviation Group Executive VP and CEO, Shmuel Kuzi.

“This agreement is also the result of the increase in e-commerce, which has increased the demand for cargo jets. I am sure that we will see many other similar agreements with World Star Aviation in the coming years and we are always ready to provide the best solutions in other locations around the world”, adds the CEO.





Yoram (Yoyo) Allalouf, World Star Aviation Partner, said: “World Star Aviation, as a full-service rental company, has a long history of converting aircraft with the IAI. We see this agreement as a strategic next step in expanding our global freighter network as part of our partnership with Oaktree Capital Management. We see the 737-800 as the backbone of short-haul and freight-feeder services. This agreement with the IAI complements our plans to increase our narrow-body fleet and complements our wide-body freight strategy.”

The Aviation Group of Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel’s aviation hub, is responsible for all IAI activities in piloted aircraft: maintenance (MRO), executive jets, converting passenger jets to cargo configuration, aerospace assembly manufacturing , aircraft upgrade and more. Among its customers are some of the world’s leading companies such as ATSG, Amazon, DHL, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Gulfstream and more.

