COP26: BNDES President says ‘misery’ in Brazil makes it difficult to cut fossil fuel subsidies

Nathalia Passarinho – @npassarinho

Sent from BBC News Brasil to Glasgow

November 10, 2021

Credit, Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency Photo caption, ‘Transitioning in a developed country model does not apply’, says Gustavo Montezano. Executive is in Glasgow, Scotland, to attend COP26

Contrary to one of the main recommendations of COP26, the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano, told BBC News Brasil this Wednesday that the “misery” in regions of Brazil makes it difficult to cut fossil fuel subsidies and financing.

One of the excerpts from the draft of the final agreement for the United Nations conference on climate change, released on Wednesday, provides for “accelerating the elimination of the use of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”. But, for the president of BNDES, a slower transition would be necessary to reduce “social impacts”.

“In Brazil, the difficulty with this transition is that it is fair. We are a country with a lot of misery, especially with covid, which aggravated this situation. So if you make the transition in a developed country model, this does not apply to us, it can put people in misery,” said Montezano, when asked whether Brazil should reduce funding and subsidies to the oil, coal and natural gas sector.

“You are in the Amazon and you spend R$ 8 billion a year on fuel subsidies. How can we, tomorrow, cut this and say that people who live in an isolated community will have to pay three times as much? We have to be careful with the social impact of that. If you make the transition from oil to gas, you have already made a huge improvement in terms of climate impact”, added the president of the BNDES, who is in Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in COP26 events.

But the executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Márcio Astrini, recalls that much of the Amazon is supplied by hydroelectric plants, such as Belo Monte and the Madeira River. And, according to him, there are several sustainable energy projects to replace the dependence of some regions in the North of the country on diesel energy.

“In some communities in the Amazon, diesel is used as an ice generator, to conserve fish. But USP in SP has developed an ice factory powered by solar energy and it is already being implemented by NGOs there in the Amazon”, he exemplified.

Also contrary to what the draft COP26 agreement says, Environment Minister Joaquim Leite defended on Tuesday (11/9) a government project that injects resources into the coal industry. His argument is that adopting measures to eliminate coal would affect jobs in regions that produce this type of fuel.

Credit, Miriam Zomer / Alesc Agency Photo caption, Environment Minister Joaquim Leite defended a government project that injects resources into the coal industry. In the photo, coal in a thermoelectric plant in Santa Catarina

“Brazil understands that some regions will still depend on fossil fuels for a period. And making a more sustainable operation, with less emissions, is important for a responsible transition,” he said, in an interview to the press.

But, according to environmentalists, these measures are a step backwards and generate a negative image for Brazil at a time when the entire world is asking for more ambitious commitments to contain climate change.

“In addition to increasing deforestation in the last two years, Brazil announced investments in coal, oil and gas. In addition, the government turned some of these extremely polluting sectors into fixed energy providers, which were previously used as ‘back up’, to supply energy in the dry season,” said Márcio Astrini, from the Climate Observatory.

“So, it was a double pollution-increasing operation that the government promoted in the energy sector.”

Encourage good practices vs. punish those who pollute

BBC News Brasil also asked Gustavo Montezano about the BNDES’ role in preventing credit from going to industries or companies with high environmental impact and that do not have sustainability projects.

Montezano responded that instead of cutting credit to certain sectors, the bank’s focus will be to encourage, taking part of the risks, projects that involve the transition from dirty to renewable energy.

Credit, Tomaz Silva/Brazil Agency Photo caption, BNDES’s focus will be to encourage, taking part of the risks, projects that involve the transition from dirty to renewable energy, says Montezano

“We launched a fund that will guarantee credit to micro and small companies that invest in energy transition. This fund will assume part of the risk. It is more focused on incentives than stopping (financing) for those who do not have a sustainable project” , told BBC News Brasil.

But, given the climate emergency, several countries have defended a firmer stance from banks and investment funds to prevent resources from being directed to products that cause a high impact on the environment.

As part of the forestry agreement, signed during COP26, presidents of more than 30 financial institutions, such as Aviva, Schroder and Axa, pledged to eliminate investments in activities linked to deforestation.

‘There is a lack of good projects, not money’

The BNDES president also said that the biggest bottleneck in Brazil today in environmental financing is the scarcity of “good projects”, not the lack of money.

“The great challenge for us, at this moment, is to develop and allocate projects. In the BNDES’ portfolio alone today, with the bank’s own resources, within the Green Growth Plan, we have, in the next five years, R$ 120 billion to be allocated invested,” he said.

“It’s a lot of money. The bottleneck is having good projects. Resource is a question, yes, but the main problem is having good projects.”

For Montezano, one of the factors behind the lack of good sustainable projects is the lack of knowledge of the Brazilian private sector on environmental issues.

“This bottleneck comes from the Brazilian State’s culture of not investing in the preparation of projects. The second bottleneck is the fact that the community of Brazilian executives understand climate,” he said.

“It’s as if the financial market executive focused on money, on finance, and the entire environmental and social area depended on the government. Not now, now it’s also up to the private sector. It’s important to understand sustainability as a business as well.”