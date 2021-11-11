COP26: BNDES President says ‘misery’ in Brazil makes it difficult to cut fossil fuel subsidies

  Nathalia Passarinho
  Sent from BBC News Brasil to Glasgow

'Transitioning in a developed country model does not apply', says Gustavo Montezano. Executive is in Glasgow, Scotland, to attend COP26

Contrary to one of the main recommendations of COP26, the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano, told BBC News Brasil this Wednesday that the “misery” in regions of Brazil makes it difficult to cut fossil fuel subsidies and financing.

One of the excerpts from the draft of the final agreement for the United Nations conference on climate change, released on Wednesday, provides for “accelerating the elimination of the use of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”. But, for the president of BNDES, a slower transition would be necessary to reduce “social impacts”.

“In Brazil, the difficulty with this transition is that it is fair. We are a country with a lot of misery, especially with covid, which aggravated this situation. So if you make the transition in a developed country model, this does not apply to us, it can put people in misery,” said Montezano, when asked whether Brazil should reduce funding and subsidies to the oil, coal and natural gas sector.

“You are in the Amazon and you spend R$ 8 billion a year on fuel subsidies. How can we, tomorrow, cut this and say that people who live in an isolated community will have to pay three times as much? We have to be careful with the social impact of that. If you make the transition from oil to gas, you have already made a huge improvement in terms of climate impact”, added the president of the BNDES, who is in Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in COP26 events.