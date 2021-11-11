Corinthians can enter the G4 in case of victory against Atltico-MG; understand the possibility

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday in a duel that could ensure Timão in the G4. But it won’t be easy: Sylvinho’s team faces Atlético-MG, at 7pm, in Mineirão. The opponent is the leader of the Brazilian.
Timão occupies, today, the sixth place in the table, with 47 points. A victory against Atlético-MG may help Sylvinho’s squad to enter the direct classification zone for Libertadores 2022.
For that to happen, in addition to scoring three points away from home against the best team in the competition, Corinthians also needs to root for stumbling blocks from Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino. The teams occupy, respectively, fourth and fifth place, with 49 and 48 points.
Fortaleza hosts São Paulo, at 9:30 pm, at Castelão. Red Bull Bragantino goes to the field at the same time as Corinthians: at 7 pm, the Bragança Paulista team visits Santos, in Vila Belmiro.
It is important to highlight that if Sylvinho’s team wins and Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino tie their commitments, it will already help Corinthians enter the G4. In this case, Timão and Red Bull Bragantino would both have 50 points, but the team from Parque São Jorge would assume fourth position for having an extra victory.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|65
|30
|20
|5
|5
|47
|22
|25
|72
|2nd
|palm trees
|55
|30
|17
|4
|9
|47
|35
|12
|61
|3rd
|Flamengo
|54
|29
|16
|6
|7
|54
|28
|26
|62
|4th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|49
|31
|12
|13
|6
|47
|35
|12
|53
|5th
|strength
|48
|30
|14
|6
|10
|39
|33
|6
|53
|6th
|Corinthians
|47
|30
|12
|11
|7
|32
|26
|6
|52
|7th
|International
|44
|30
|11
|11
|8
|38
|31
|7
|49
|8th
|Fluminense
|42
|31
|11
|9
|11
|29
|32
|-3
|45
|9th
|Cuiabá
|39
|31
|8
|15
|8
|28
|29
|-1
|42
|10th
|Ceará
|39
|30
|8
|15
|7
|28
|30
|-two
|43
|11th
|Athletic-PR
|38
|30
|11
|5
|14
|36
|39
|-3
|42
|12th
|America-MG
|38
|30
|9
|11
|10
|29
|31
|-two
|42
|13th
|Atlético-GO
|37
|29
|9
|10
|10
|24
|28
|-4
|43
|14th
|São Paulo
|37
|30
|8
|13
|9
|23
|28
|-5
|41
|15th
|Bahia
|36
|30
|9
|9
|12
|33
|39
|-6
|40
|16th
|saints
|35
|30
|8
|11
|11
|26
|36
|-10
|39
|17th
|sport
|30
|31
|7
|9
|15
|17
|28
|-11
|32
|18th
|Youth
|30
|29
|6
|12
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|34
|19th
|Guild
|29
|30
|8
|5
|17
|26
|38
|-12
|32
|20th
|Chapecoense
|15
|31
|1
|12
|18
|26
|52
|-26
|16
See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 31st round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 11/04/2021
9:00 pm – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Chapecoense
Games on 11/09/2021
9:30 pm – Grêmio 1 x 0 Fluminense
Games on 11/10/2021
18:30 – Athletico-PR x Ceará
19:00 – Atlético-MG x Corinthians
19:00 – Santos x Red Bull Bragantino
8:30 pm – Palmeiras x Atlético-GO
9:30 pm – Sport x America-MG
9:30 pm – Fortaleza x São Paulo
9:30 pm – Youth x International
Games on 11/11/2021
19:00 – Flamengo x Bahia
See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Corinthians x Atltico-MG and Libertadores da America.