Corinthians can enter the G4 in case of victory against Atltico-MG; understand the possibility

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday in a duel that could ensure Timão in the G4. But it won’t be easy: Sylvinho’s team faces Atlético-MG, at 7pm, in Mineirão. The opponent is the leader of the Brazilian.

Timão occupies, today, the sixth place in the table, with 47 points. A victory against Atlético-MG may help Sylvinho’s squad to enter the direct classification zone for Libertadores 2022.

For that to happen, in addition to scoring three points away from home against the best team in the competition, Corinthians also needs to root for stumbling blocks from Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino. The teams occupy, respectively, fourth and fifth place, with 49 and 48 points.

Fortaleza hosts São Paulo, at 9:30 pm, at Castelão. Red Bull Bragantino goes to the field at the same time as Corinthians: at 7 pm, the Bragança Paulista team visits Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

It is important to highlight that if Sylvinho’s team wins and Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino tie their commitments, it will already help Corinthians enter the G4. In this case, Timão and Red Bull Bragantino would both have 50 points, but the team from Parque São Jorge would assume fourth position for having an extra victory.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 65 30 20 5 5 47 22 25 72 2nd palm trees 55 30 17 4 9 47 35 12 61 3rd Flamengo 54 29 16 6 7 54 28 26 62 4th Red Bull Bragantino 49 31 12 13 6 47 35 12 53 5th strength 48 30 14 6 10 39 33 6 53 6th Corinthians 47 30 12 11 7 32 26 6 52 7th International 44 30 11 11 8 38 31 7 49 8th Fluminense 42 31 11 9 11 29 32 -3 45 9th Cuiabá 39 31 8 15 8 28 29 -1 42 10th Ceará 39 30 8 15 7 28 30 -two 43 11th Athletic-PR 38 30 11 5 14 36 39 -3 42 12th America-MG 38 30 9 11 10 29 31 -two 42 13th Atlético-GO 37 29 9 10 10 24 28 -4 43 14th São Paulo 37 30 8 13 9 23 28 -5 41 15th Bahia 36 30 9 9 12 33 39 -6 40 16th saints 35 30 8 11 11 26 36 -10 39 17th sport 30 31 7 9 15 17 28 -11 32 18th Youth 30 29 6 12 11 27 36 -9 34 19th Guild 29 30 8 5 17 26 38 -12 32 20th Chapecoense 15 31 1 12 18 26 52 -26 16

Watch the games of the 31st round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 11/04/2021

9:00 pm – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Chapecoense

Games on 11/09/2021

9:30 pm – Grêmio 1 x 0 Fluminense

Games on 11/10/2021

18:30 – Athletico-PR x Ceará

19:00 – Atlético-MG x Corinthians

19:00 – Santos x Red Bull Bragantino

8:30 pm – Palmeiras x Atlético-GO

9:30 pm – Sport x America-MG

9:30 pm – Fortaleza x São Paulo

9:30 pm – Youth x International

Games on 11/11/2021

19:00 – Flamengo x Bahia

