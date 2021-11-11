Corinthians defeated by Atltico-MG away from home in the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians met another defeat in the Brazilian Championship this Wednesday night. At Mineirão, the team was surpassed by Atlético-MG, by a score of 3-0, in the 31st round.

Against the leader of the competition, who won his 13th straight game at home, Timão conceded goals at the beginning of the two halves and one already in the additions of the final stage, scored by Diego Costa, Keno and Hulk. In attack, they suffered from the opponent’s strong marking and did not threaten Éverson’s goal.

The setback keeps Corinthians in sixth place, with 47 points. However, Internacional still plays in that fourth and has 44. If they win, they equal the score and take sixth place, because they have better goal difference.

Write it down, Faithful! Sylvinho’s team returns to the field next Saturday. At Neo Química Arena, he receives Cuiabá for the 32nd round, at 9 pm.

lineup

Sylvinho made a change in relation to the team that beat Fortaleza. Gabriel Pereira went to the bench and Gustavo Silva returned to the starting lineup. Thus, Corinthians went to the field with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

my helm

On the other hand, coach Cuca’s Atlético-MG came with: Éverson, Guilherme Arana, Réver, Nathan Silva and Mariano; Allan, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Keno; Hulk and Diego Costa.

The game

First time

Corinthians had the ball in the opening minutes of the match. With good tables, the team managed to reach the opponent’s field, but without finishing the moves.

When they took possession, Atlético-MG also arrived well. On the left side, with Keno, and with the two strikers, Diego Costa and Hulk, the main plots emerged.

At 12, Timon launched an attack with Fagner. On the right side, the full-back saw Du Queiroz overtake, who was speeding into the area and attempted a cover pass, intercepted by the goalkeeper.

In the next move, Atlético-MG opened the scoring. Diego Costa received it in the intermediate and risked from far away. Cassio failed to reach and the ball died in the corner of the net.

After the goal, Corinthians found it difficult to repeat the same tables from the beginning. When it came to the attack, it was on the sides with Mosquito or Roger Guedes.

At 29, João Victor went up and headed the ball in a corner, over the goal. It was the first Corinthians submission in the match.

At 35, Atlético-MG arrived with danger once again. Arana took a corner kick at half height and Zaracho came from behind knocking out.

In another arrival at 42, Hulk would make Atlético-MG’s second, but Cassio made a great save. The home team’s attack tabled inside the area and the ball fell to the attacker, who submitted a face-to-face submission with the goalkeeper. With his right hand, the Giant avoided the goal.

Second time

Sylvinho messed with the team at halftime. Du Queiroz left for the entrance of Gabriel Pereira.

After six minutes, Atlético-MG reached the second goal. Corinthians left playing wrong and Renato Augusto was disarmed, Keno received it on the edge of the area and kicked at the angle, with no chance for Cássio.

Despite the advantage, it was Atlético-MG that kept pressing for the goal. Corinthians did not have the repertoire to get rid of the opponent’s marking and suffered to reach the attack.

At 19, Réver climbed higher than the defense and tested the cross from a corner. In Cassio’s right corner, the ball skimmed the crossbar.

At 22, Sylvinho made two more changes. Jô and Vitinho came in the vacancies of Róger Guedes and Gustavo Silva.

The changes did little to help the team’s problems. In attack, he created little and finished even less. On defense, he suffered from the speed of the athletic counterattacks.

At 41, Fábio Santos was fouled in the penalty area. On the hit, Hulk sought Cassio’s corner and almost hit, but the ball went out.

At 44, Giuliano had Timão’s best chance in the game. Gabriel Pereira crossed on the second stick and Vitinho played it head-on. Facing the goal, shirt 11 also turned his head, but sent it out.

In response, Atlético-MG arrived playing again. Jair charged to the half moon and risked a hard kick. Cassio palmed up and the ball went into a corner.

The referee scored six minutes of extra time. At 49, Hulk made a great individual play, dribbled the Corinthians defense and hit the corner, closing the account at Mineirão.

