Corinthians has three embezzlements and four hanging to face Atltico-MG; see situations

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday, at 7 pm, to face Atlético-MG in the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. For the duel in front of the leader, Sylvinho has three absences and four athletes hanging.

From the athletes related to the match, Fábio Santos, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Roni are hanging – the last, in fact, returned to be an option for Sylvinho after almost two months out due to a ligament sprain. In case of a new warning on Wednesday, the athletes will be absent for the clash against Cuiabá, on Saturday.

In addition to the four mentioned above, the attacker Marks would also be one of those hanging for the match. The player, however, does not appear in Sylvinho’s related list for the match.

Regarding embezzlement, Corinthians cannot count on Cantillo, Willian and Ruan Oliveira. The Colombian defensive midfielder, in addition to being suspended for a third card, is with his country’s selection. Timão’s shirt number 10 is undergoing physical transition after edema in his left thigh, while Ruan Oliveira is undergoing a surgical revision on his left knee.

Thus, Corinthians must go to the field with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

