Corinthians humiliated by leader and puts on Sylvinho’s streak in 2022 distant

Corinthians was humiliated by Atlético-MG on Wednesday night. There is no other word to describe a game in which one team beats the other 3-0, losing clear chances and without its goalkeeper making a single save. And that leaves Sylvinho’s sequel to 2022 in doubt.

The game, especially the final stage, was translated into the final five minutes. After Giuliano lost Corinthians’ only chance of goal, at 45, the hosts played the ball as they wanted, with an ole and a “pepecada” from Réver, who had just tied the shoelaces to his boot. In the end, Hulk’s great goal.

I interviewed President Duilio Monteiro Alves on Tuesday and he was emphatic when he said that he never thought of firing Sylvinho, not even when he asked the cast for time in a meeting with the organized ones, not even now. A blow like this, however, is to rethink what the club wants in 2022.

The setback is Sylvinho’s worst defeat in the number and compares to 3-1 against Flamengo, but, for the one who writes to you, worse. Unlike that time, it wasn’t a Corinthians youth team on the field or an opponent that had been dominating them all in succession. It can’t be lost like that.

In addition to the error in the lineup, once again unable to fit Renato Augusto into a role that would open spaces for the attackers, Sylvinho was still terrible in the changes, leaving the team apparently without understanding what he had to do on the field.

Gabriel Pereira’s entry sent Renato to the middle, Róger to the center forward and Mosquito to the left wing, in addition to shifting Giuliano to the right of the frame. An invitation to a team that didn’t quite understand what to do to show even more disorganization.

Through Cássio’s merit and demerit, the score turned 1-0, but the team was unable to maintain the short distance to put pressure on the hosts. In Renato’s first failure since his return, the 8 lost the ball in front of the defense and Keno hit the angle. With 2-0 on the scoreboard, the home team was left.

Sylvinho still tried with Jô and Vitinho, but the fear of messing with Gabriel, Renato and Giuliano prevailed. Fagner saved an even greater embarrassment, practically saving himself amid the alvinegro mistakes.

