Corinthians inaugurates bust in honor of Z Maria at Parque So Jorge; see pictures

This Thursday morning, Corinthians inaugurated a bust in honor of former right-back Zé Maria, at Parque São Jorge, the club’s headquarters. The choice of date refers to the 51-year anniversary of the idol’s debut by Timão.

“I thought it was strong, but today, honestly… I don’t know if I’ll be able to put it into words, but I want to thank the presidents, directors, directors for that. It took a while to sink in, to receive this honor. I just have thanks to do. I have to thank my family, people who are close to me, friends, fans, professional colleagues. If I’m here, it’s for them too, nobody wins alone“, said Zé Maria, moved after seeing the bust in his honor, in Parque São Jorge.

“Plays a movie in your head. I want to thank this club, which opened its doors for my father, for me. This club is the reason for my life and will be forever, for all that. My thanks always. I’m thrilled. A movie plays in my head. Looks like it was being born today. I am very grateful to all of you friends, fans, organized fans and opponents as well. I came across many ‘rival’ friends, with people who had me tattooed on their body. I’m looking for words to thank“, completed the alvinegro idol, who thanked the press professionals.

“I see the press guys, and I have the press guys to thank. I was always prestigious in my time, I have to thank you. I have nicknames that were given by you journalists, and sometimes you call me more by my nickname than by my own name. So I want to thank you in the press, the friends who gave me the nickname Super Zé. Thank you very much!”, he concluded.

Zé Maria’s bust was immortalized with the shirt that became famous in 1979. That year, in the first game of the state final, against Ponte Preta, Zé had a cut on his eyebrow and was bleeding on the field. Even with his shirt bloodied, he insisted with the club doctor to keep playing.

To honor the Corinthians idol, athletes who were on the field with Zé Maria went to Parque São Jorge. Among them, Wladimir, Casagrande, Biro-Biro, Solito, Ataliba and Basílio were some of the former Alvinegro players to be present at the club’s headquarters. In addition to them, president Duilio Monteiro Alves and his father, Adilson, were also at the event and spoke in honor of Super Zé.

“It is a great pleasure to be here today, being able to pay this tribute to our Zé Maria. The Super Joe. The guy who on the field has always shown what Corinthians is, the race of these people. In addition to being eternalized in the heart of Corinthians, I was able to follow since I was little what Zé represents for our nation. It is with great pride that we pay this homage and immortalize, here in Parque São Jorge, a history and trajectory of race and resilience. Congratulations, Joe. It is a great pleasure to pay this tribute to you,” said Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves.

“Zé’s life, I even made a little piece, if not I’ll be talking about four days of how long and beautiful his story is. What a delight it was to live with Zé all these years. He’s been my friend for 40 years, but he’s been my idol for 50 years. Since 70, when he was world champion and came to Corinthians. At 13, he was already razing at the base of Botucatu, at 18 he was already at the professional level. In 77, he was already our captain. Champion after 22 years. Joe crossed that ball“, recalled Adilson Monteiro Alves, before playing with the idol. “In 79, this is the shirt. But it wasn’t all that either, right Zé? Just a little blood…“, making Zé Maria laugh.

The bust of Super Zé, as he was nicknamed, was confirmed in June this year, when Wladimir became the tenth honoree. In June, during an interview with my helm, Basilio stated that the former right-back would be the next honored. It is worth remembering that the other tributes belong to Neco, Luizinho, Cláudio, Baltazar, Sócrates, Rivellino, Teleco, Marcelinho Carioca and Ronaldo Giovaneli.

Thus, Zé Maria is the 11th player to receive the honor at the club’s headquarters. The idol wore the white mantle for 13 years. In all, there were 598 games played and 17 goals scored. In his curriculum he has the achievements of the Paulistas of 1977, 1979, 1982 and 1983.

Check out the 11 Corinthians players honored at Parque São Jorge

Neco (1929) Luizinho (1994) Claudius (1997) Balthazar (1998) Socrates (2012) Rivellino (2014) Teleco (2019) Marcelinho (2020) Ronaldo Giovaneli (2020) Wladimir (2021) Ze Maria (2021)

See photos of the inauguration of Zé Maria’s bust at Parque São Jorge

Zé Maria alongside Duilio and Adilson Monteiro Alves Victor Gomes/My Timon

Zé Maria gets emotional when he sees a bust in Parque São Jorge Victor Gomes/My Timon

Bust of Zé Maria, still covered, before the inauguration Victor Gomes/My Timon

Duilio Monteiro Alves speaks at the inauguration of a bust of Zé Maria Victor Gomes/My Timon

Duilio and Adilson Monteiro Alves embrace Zé Maria Victor Gomes/My Timon

Casagrande is one of the Corinthians idols who participated in the inauguration of the bust of Zé Maria Victor Gomes/My Timon

Corinthians extended the “Eternal Super Zé” banner at the club’s headquarters for the inauguration of Zé Maria’s bust Rodrigo Vessoni/My Timon

Casagrande, Wladimir and Ataliba were present at the inauguration of the bust of Zé Maria Victor Gomes/My Timon

