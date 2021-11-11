Corinthians plays a mere figure in Mineiro

1) Losing to the championship leader may not be a cause for shame. But there are ways and ways to deliver the three points in a football match.

2) Yes, as Timão’s lovers, we deluded ourselves with two victories at home, snatched in the final minutes, in suffocation, with the supernatural strength of Fiel.

3) What was seen tonight, in Belo Horizonte, however, was the real Corinthians, weak, confused, slow, the one that reveals itself when distant from its fanatical mass. He made a mere and pathetic figuration in front of the Minas Gerais audience.

4) In this bitter Wednesday’s dispute, the players in front, for example, simply did not perform any kind of marking on the opponent’s ball. Monstrous indolence.

5) There was no mid-field creative sector. A wide gap in the middle, as had happened in the defeat to São Paulo. In the second line, a slow, unpacked and jumbled huddle.

6) Renato Augusto’s frustrating performance, at first isolated; then hidden. Fagner has become a clerk, bureaucratic, card scout. Gabriel needs to watch videos of Tião, Biro-Biro and Ezequiel.

7) The great Cassio seems to have turned the line. In his current physical and technical form, he is not a top goalkeeper. As in the match against Internacional, he made a serious mistake in the first goal.

8 ) In the last minutes of the dispute, the team embarrassedly watched the opponent. A humiliating ole. Passive, resigned, as if content to lose 2-0. He was punished with another goal by Galo.

9) Our tiki-taka follows crab, sideways, slow, slow, slow. As slow as our coach’s learning process.

10) America MG, modest, played a much more dignified role against the championship leader. Today, Sylvinho’s followers took a real dance.

11) Who do we depend on? The Faithful At home games, let’s go up!

