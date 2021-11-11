Corinthians thrashes Deportivo Capiat and confirms spot in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores in the lead

Corinthians ended the Libertadores group stage with a rout. Already classified, Timão faced Deportivo Capiatá and won 4-0 to confirm the first place in Group D.

Corinthians goals were scored by Jheniffer twice, Diany and Grazi. The result made Timão finish the group stage undefeated, with three victories in three games.

Now it’s playoffs! Corinthians returns to the field for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. Date, time and opponent will still be defined – the second place in Group C will do the duel with Timão.

lineup

With the team already classified, coach Arthur Elias made some changes by choice. In addition, he had the absence of Adriana, suspended by a yellow card, and Erika, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during the team’s last training session.

So, Corinthians went to the field with Natascha, Katiuscia, Sparrow, Gi Campiolo, Yasmim, Ingryd, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Cacau, Grazi and Jheniffer.

my helm

Deportivo, in turn, went into the field with Gonzalez, Genes, Godoy, Riso, Cristaldo, J. Gonzalez, Cortaza, Garay, Espinola, Martinez and Peña.

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match exchanging passes in the attacking field and putting pressure on their opponents. The first submission took just over two minutes, when Grazi tried, was stopped and the remainder was left with Jheniffer, who saw the ball deflect and go into a corner. On the kick, Gi Campiolo dodged with his head and almost scored, but the ball went in a goal kick, passing close to the crossbar.

Shortly after, Corinthians was back in danger with Diany, who finished hard from the edge of the area and forced Gonzalez to jump at the angle to make the save. Corinthians’ insistence soon had an effect and Timon opened the scoring. Grazi received the pass in the area, tried the goal and was stopped by the goalkeeper. The leftover was the shirt 7, which got rid of the marking and played for Jheniffer free to open the marker.

At about 12 minutes, Jheniffer came close to making his second in the game. Ingryd managed a good pass to shirt 9, which he finished in the corner, watching the displaced goalkeeper. The ball exploded on the crossbar and was left in the area to be cleared by the defense. A little later, Gabi Portilho was left with Deportivo’s free kick and pulled the counterattack, but was disarmed when he invaded the area.

Just before the 30th minute, Kati’s cross found Cocoa in the small area. She got the submission, but the defense stopped the play. Three minutes later, shirt 13 had another good opportunity and completed Yasmim’s cross on the fly, but Gonzalez fell and made a great save to get the ball out.

At 35, Jheniffer extended the score by a great goal. At the entrance to the area, she received a great pass from Gi Campiolo, dominated her chest, fixed it with her foot and hit the ground without dropping to score the goal in the left corner of the opposing archer. The next ten minutes were marked by many exchanges of passes by Timão in some arrivals on the flanks, which did not yield new goals. So, the teams went to the locker room with the Corinthians winning 2-0.

Second time

Already classified and winning the duel 2-0, Corinthians returned unchanged for the second half. With less than five minutes, Ingryd had the first good opportunity of the second half after a cross from Gabi Portilho, but he caught it badly and sent the ball over the goal.

Just before ten minutes, the Corinthians exchange of passes found Katiuscia at the edge of the area. She fired Yasmim from above and the submission passed close but went out. Minutes later, the third Corinthians goal came to Diany. In Yasmim’s corner kick, shirt 8 went up high and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Corinthians dominated the game and shortly afterwards it was Grazi’s turn to try to swing the net. Shirt 7 received the pass at the entrance to the area, spun and hit high, but the ball went over. Grazi’s goal, however, came in the next move: she hit from the edge of the area and counted on the goalkeeper’s failure to extend the rout.

After the goal, Arthur Elias changed five times: Poliana, Tamires, Vic Albuquerque, Andressinha and Juliete took the field in place of Campiolo, Pardal, Jheniffer, Gabi Portilho and Cacau. In the first two opportunities he had taking the field, Vic tried to score from inside the area, but the ball went too high.

With about 30 minutes, Grazi created a great opportunity for Corinthians and triggered Tamires on the left. Shirt 14 had the opportunity to finish, but chose to return the ball, but the sock was disarmed at the time of submission.

Natascha worked for the first time in the game with almost 35 minutes, when Martinez risked the high kick from outside the area and the goalkeeper alvinegra put it in corner. The kick didn’t lead to danger for Corinthians’ goal and Timon quickly responded, but Kati’s kick was well defended.

In the final five minutes it was Andresinha’s turn to almost score. Tamires fired Vic Albuquerque inside the area and shirt 17 straightened his chest for Andressinha to finish first, but the ball exploded on the crossbar. In stoppage time, the shirt 20 tried again to score, but the goalkeeper deflected it in corner.

Datasheet of Deportivo Capiat 0 x 4 Corinthians

Competition: Women’s Libertadores Cup of America

Local: Arsenio Erico Stadium, Assuno, Paraguay

Date: November 10, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 5:30 pm (Brasilia)

Goals: Diany, Grazi, Jheniffer (twice) (Corinthians)

Yellow card: Ingryd (Corinthians)

CAPIAT DEPORTIVE: A. Gonzalez; N. Genes, R. Godoy, T. Riso, L. Cristaldo, J. Gonzalez (E. Rojas), D. Cortaza, M. Garay, T. Espinola (N. Valiente), R. Martinez and L. Pea ( G. Avila).

Technician: Nelson Basualdo

CORINTHIANS: Natascha; Katiuscia, Giovanna Campiolo (Poliana), Sparrow (Juliete), Yasmim, Diany, Ingryd, Cacau (Andressinha), Gabi Portilho (Tamires), Grazi and Jheniffer (Victria Albuquerque).

Technician: Arthur Elias

