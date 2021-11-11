Coritiba Game: Where to watch football live between Goiás x Coritiba this Wednesday (11)

This Wednesday, November 10, 2021, another live football match takes place between Goiás and Coritiba for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place tonight, from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Coritiba playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Online at Globo Sports, Globo for GO, SportTV, Premiere and PR, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Goiás and Coritiba) already have their probable lineups.

The thigh, runner-up with 61 points, can guarantee access in this round depending on other results. Esmeraldino, who was fourth with 55 points, left the G-4 in the last second after CSA’s draw against Avaí and needs to win.

For the second straight round, Goiás leaves the G-4 before entering the field. Last Saturday, the tie against Operário-PR was enough to return Verdão to the Serie A access zone. This Wednesday, however, the team remains threatened if it doesn’t win – it could be overtaken by CRB and Guarani.

Coritiba left the lead after losing to Náutico, on Saturday, and is trying to break a fast of five games without winning as a visitor. ARBITRATION Referee: Paulo César Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Paulo César Zanovelli da Silva (MG) Assistant 1: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) Assistant 2: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)

Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) Video Arbitrator (VAR): Marco Aurélio Fazekas Ferreira (MG)

Technical sheet – Goiás x Coritiba

Match Goiás x Coritiba Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 11/10/2021 at 9:30 pm Streaming Globo for GO and PR, SporTV and Premiere and Online at Globo Sports Objective 35th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship Goiás lineup David Duarte, Fellipe Bastos, Diego, Tadeu, Apodi, Nicolas, Reynaldo, Arthur, Elvis, Alef Manga and Rezende (Caio Vinícius). Coritiba lineup Henrique, Wilson, Natanael, Waguininho, Luciano Castán, Guilherme Biro, Val (Matheus Sales), Robinho (Rafinha), Léo Gamalho, Igor Paixão and Willian Farias. Modality Brazilian Championship Series B Progress Live – 2nd Half

