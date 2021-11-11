Covid-19: DF has 10 more deaths and 139 cases; total deaths reaches 10,938 | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) confirmed more 10 deaths and 139 new cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday (10). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,938 people died and there was 516,194 contamination in Brasilia – 97.6% of patients have recovered.

The numbers represent a 25% increase in the number of deaths and a 41.8% increase in the number of infected, compared to the newsletter of Tuesday (8). The previous day’s data brought eight deaths and 98 cases.

EFFORT: DF will have ‘D-Day’ vaccination against Covid-19 on November 20, says Ibaneis

The virus transmission rate is at 0.69, the smallest since the beginning of the pandemic. on Tuesday, it was from 0.70. if the value is equal to or greater than 1, the trend is increased contagion. when is he less than 1, as in the current situation, the trend is deceleration.

Among those killed by Covid-19 in DF, since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,988 lived in the DF and 950 they came from other units of the federation to seek assistance, mainly from the surrounding area. Among the deaths reported this Wednesday, seven occurred in the last three days:

August 10: 1

August 21st: 1

September 24: 1

November 8th: 2nd

November 9th: 4th

November 10: 1

Cruise: 1

Bandeirante Nucleus: 1

Plateau: 1

Pilot Plan: 2

Deep Creek II: 1

Santa Maria: 1

Saint Sebastian: 1

Goiás: 2

20 to 29 years old: 1

50 to 59 years: 1

70 to 79 years old: 6

80 years or older: 2

How the vaccine works and why booster is needed in the elderly

Until 4:25 pm this Wednesday, the occupation of ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 cases, in the DF’s public network, was 54.64%. Of the total of 109 beds, 53 were occupied, 44 were available and 12 were blocked. Numbers include neonatal, pediatric and adult units.

At private network, at 11:55 am, 55.84% of the spaces reserved for the infected were occupied. Of the total of 171 beds, 87 were used, 70 were vacant and 14 were blocked.

Cases and deaths by region of the DF

ceilandia it is the region with the highest number of cases and deaths by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Wednesday, 56,035 people tested positive and 1668 died from the disease.

Second, in the total number of deaths, appears Taguatinga, with 1,051 lives lost and 39,966 contaminations. The second largest number of diagnoses is from the Plano Piloto, with 52,055 cases and 759 Deaths. See below:

2 of 2 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on November 10, 2021 — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on November 10, 2021 — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução