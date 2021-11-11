Covid: Disease Resistant People Inspire New Tactic for Vaccines

by

  • James Gallagher
  • Science and Health Correspondent

Vaccine researcher holds vial of immunizing agent

Credit, Getty Images

Understanding how some people naturally resist covid-19 infection despite being clearly exposed to the virus could lead to better vaccines, researchers say.

A team from University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom says that some individuals already had a degree of immunity to covid before the onset of the pandemic.

This is likely a result of your body learning to fight viruses related to the one that swept the world.

Updating vaccines to copy this protection could make immunizers even more effective, the team said.