Covid victim body donated to science was used in a $500 ticket event

Video image released by the television network King 5 News, from Seattle (USA). Photo: Reproduction/King 5 News

Dissection demonstration tickets sold to the general public

Widow learned of the case from the media

Companies will be investigated

The body of David Saunders, a 98-year-old man from the US state of Louisiana who died covid-19 in August of this year, was donated by his wife for medical research. However, the fate given to his body was different from what the family had expected.

The body was used in a demonstration at a hotel whose ticket to see the dissection of the corpse cost up to US$500 (about R$2,700) per person. Some people even put on gloves to get close to the body and touch it.

“My impression was that it would be strictly for medical science purposes, not that his body would be exposed,” said widow Elise Saunders. She called the event “morbid” and said that she became aware of it through media reports. She was in shock.

The case was made public because of a video released by the television network King 5 News, from Seattle (USA). In it, it is possible to see the dissection of a corpse that would have been done for a paying public in a hotel in Portland, Oregon.

“Five hundred dollars a head for people to watch — that’s not science,” said Elsie Saunders.

The event, which took place on October 17, was advertised as a “corpse laboratory” class, “brought to you” by a company called Death Science (“science of death”, in free translation) and a second organization, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo (“exhibition of oddities and curiosities”, in free translation).

According to Death Science’s representative, the tickets were made available to the general public. In total, seventy people attended a supposed workshop where “the participants were able to observe an anatomical dissection of a complete human cadaver”, according to the representative.

Keep reading

According to company founder Jeremy Ciliberto, its goal was “to create an educational experience for individuals interested in learning more about human anatomy.”

“We understand that the event caused the family undue distress and we apologize for that,” he said only.

The Oregon Department of Justice and the Multnomah County District Attorney concluded that, even though the dissection may have violated civil law, there are no “criminal laws that directly apply to such circumstances.”

Kimberly DiLeo, Multnomah County’s chief medical examiner, said the brain and organs were removed during what she described as a “public pay-per-view event.”

“It was absolutely immoral and unethical,” she said. She also said county authorities are investigating whether the event violated laws.

body donation

Elise Saunders says that after her husband’s death she tried to donate her body to the Louisiana State University School of Medicine, but said she was not accepted because David died of an infectious disease.

She then went to a funeral home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who referred her to Med Ed Labs in Nevada. The laboratory claims to supply corpses to military, government, commercial and non-profit organizations.

“I was never told they were going to resell my husband’s body,” said Saunders, referring to documents he signed with Med Ed Labs. “Under no circumstances would I have agreed to have my husband’s body publicly exposed.”

In a statement posted last Friday (5), the lab said it “didn’t know people would pay to attend an event including one of our donors.”