Cuca leaves the field cheered by Atlético-MG fans and admits about the title: “It’s on the way” | athletic-mg

With each game, the athlete’s anxiety increases. The 50-year wait for the title of the Brasileirão is at hand. But it’s not guaranteed. And that’s how Cuca treats Atlético-MG’s consolidated and sovereign leadership in the championship. The 3-0 victory over Corinthians, on Wednesday night, at Mineirão, was another leap. What made the coach admit the proximity of the achievement.

– Of course it’s on. We are also realistic, it is underway, but it is not yet. So, as I said the other day, you waited so long, let’s wait a little longer. We scream at the right time – said the coach, who pondered.

“It’s not over. You can be sure that, the day it happens, I’ll say we’re champions. There’s a little more. I don’t know how much seven, eight, nine points are, but there’s still more. We have to look for it.” (Cuca)

1 of 3 Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Atlético have 68 points. Mathematicians calculate 76 as a security score for the title. The accounts may be revised, depending on the income of Palmeiras and Flamengo, Galo’s main competitors.

On November 27, their rivals will make the final of the Copa Libertadores, which will logically be prioritized by them as the date approaches.

– It’s a Libertadores final, I wish I was there too. I was going to arrange my team, as I imagine they are doing. (…) I know that today, in Abel’s mind, in Renato’s mind, they are thinking about it, the Brazilian is important, of course, but on the 27th it is the most important of all.

2 of 3 Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Cuca avoids nailing the Brazilian’s conquest. And see the fans follow the same path. The euphoria for the campaign is explicit. But the champion’s cry has been held back by the fans. The singing is for encouragement (“And let’s go, Galo, win the Brazilian”) and also for recognition. Cuca left the field at Mineirão cheered by the more than 58,000 athletes present.