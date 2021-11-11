Dado Cavalcanti and Marcelo Cabo reject proposal to take over team from Série B – Futebol Interior

Belém, PA, 10 (AFI) – Remo is still unable to define the name of its new coach. Leão’s preference was to hire Marcelo Cabo, ex-Goiás and Vasco da Gama, but the coach will only return to football next season. Plano B, Dado Cavalcanti, ex-Bahia, gave a similar excuse for not accepting the invitation.

The coach who takes over Remo will have to try to free the club from possible relegation. The three consecutive defeats made the Lion approaching the stick. It currently has 41 points.

Marcelo Cabo was in Remo’s crosshairs

“In the last seven games, we’ve had six defeats. We had, in the middle of them, the victory against Cruzeiro away from home, which gave an important boost to the competition. Due to these poor results, we met with Felipe and chose not to continue the work. But it’s good to remember that Felipe arrived here at the club and we were in a very bad situation. We were at the lantern of the championship and, in that period, we managed to reach eighth place. Unfortunately, we were coming from a very bad sequence and it was necessary to do something to shake the group”, said President Fábio Bentes.

CHALLENGE

Remo’s next challenge is against Goiás, in a game scheduled for this Monday, at 8 pm, at Baenão stadium, in Belém (PA)