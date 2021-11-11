Danger! PUBG: New State Arrives Gathering Reports of Android Phones Crashing

After much anticipation and teasers, it seems that whoever arrived first in line for the new PUBG: New State on Android ended up being pushed into a risky situation. That’s because the game that arrived globally for Android and iOS this morning reporting several issues — such as the delay to load — and even its first victims: android phones. The account of user Mukul Sharma, from the portal 91Mobiles, gives a very complete view of the disastrous experience that practically crashed two devices — apparently, one definitively.

The first test, on an Android 12 device, gave a problem when the game asked to login and, by tapping any of the buttons, the device went into a boot loop for minutes, until it crashed for good.

Then Sharma went to test the game once more, but on an OPPO Find X2 Pro, with Android 10, which also entered the infinite and practically fatal cycle. But in the last update, Sharma said he was able to resurrect him.

Whether PUBG: New State is indeed a big danger is hard to say, but you need to be vigilant and perhaps a little cautious in these early days as developers figure out what’s happening to crash cell phones. Do you dare to test it? Or downloaded and had no problem? We hope your cell phone stays well!