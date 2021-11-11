Daphne Bozaski speaks of ‘In the times of the Emperor’ and her son

Daphne Bozaski is on air as Dolores from ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ (Photo: Reproduction)

Daphne Bozaski plays Dolores, from “In the Times of the Emperor,” a submissive girl who suffers at the hands of a violent husband. The work bears fruit, and the character is one of the most beloved of the novel.

— I was very lucky for Julia Freitas (Childhood pains) have conquered the public since the first phase. When she told the lie that separated Pilar and Samuel, I thought, ‘either you will be very much loved or you will be very much hated.’ Fortunately, they liked it. She passed the baton very well to me, and I took on that responsibility. I have received feedbacks very nice, a lot of people who can see themselves in Dolores’ shoes, who already felt oppressed. Everyone buying her story a lot and wanting her to find the courage to change her life. We still suffer a lot from machismo in small things. My generation was raised by macho people, so we still reproduce that, if we’re not careful. Many women suffer from this oppression, they are unable to have a voice in their work, in their homes… I hope that the story somehow manages to open a space for a dialogue about this.

With a background in theatre, Daphne Bozaski debuted on TV in 2014 in the series “Que bicho mortu?”. Since then, she has had the opportunity to show versatility in different roles, as Tina in “Manual to defend yourself against aliens, ninjas and zombies”, and Benê in “Malhação: Viva a difference”. In the six o’clock soap opera, one of his successful plots is with his colleague João Pedro Zappa (Nélio). The novel won the crowd of most viewers:

“What I think is cool is that they’re two people who aren’t valued for their strengths, but who care a lot about each other. In some situations, they even follow paths that are not very nice. Nélio became friends with Tonico (Alexandre Nero), Dolores lied and has a very small view of the world. But when they meet, they bring out the best in each other. He is teaching her and this will allow her to get out of the box through reading and education.

Despite the public’s anxiety, Daphne reveals that the involvement of the two will happen gradually:

— Sometimes we fall in love, but sometimes we meet someone and that changes. In their case, they are discovering themselves, there is still a lot to happen.

After the novel, Daphne already has work in sight. She will return to recording “As Five” at the beginning of next year:

— There will be two seasons recorded at once. I’m very anxious. The five of us and Cao (Hamburger, author) always talk a lot about this project and we want to read it by the end of the year, so we know what he’s thinking and everything else. He also asks for our opinion a lot. After such a long time, we have the property to speak for these characters. It’s a very nice job to record and for which we have a lot of affection. We are almost co-authors. I’m dying to know who’s going in and who’s coming back. At first, we are going to record in São Paulo. We have a lot to tell; of the characters in this entry into adulthood, dialoguing with this universe that we are also living. It was supposed to have been recorded, but really the production would lose a lot if it was recorded in phases that we went through in the pandemic. I’m glad it’s passed to next year.

Until then, Daphne will be back at her home in São Paulo. It is there that she enjoys with her husband, chef Gustavo Araújo, and their two-year-old son Caetano. Because of the pandemic, recordings of “In the Emperor’s Times” lasted longer than expected and the actress had to spend almost a year in Rio. During this period, she had to learn to be “a mother who travels to work”:

‘The hardest part was that. Because, in the normal world, the journey between São Paulo and Rio is quick, if it had been possible to make the structure that I had set up so that I wouldn’t bring Caetano to it. But with the pandemic, everything changed. We started having to travel by car, which I didn’t foresee. I had to adapt and he ended up going with me on many occasions. When I had a little break, the production organized to send me to São Paulo. This is a point that I need to emphasize: they provide a very incredible structure for us to be able to work and raise our children. He already understands a little that Mom is going to work, he understands that I’m coming back and I haven’t disappeared. And I think that’s important to him, since he was a little boy. I worked with it on my stomach, I only stopped during leave time. The moments when I can’t be, I know Gustavo takes over.

The boy took the spell, The actress comments that the São Paulo native has already adapted to the “carioquês”:

“He loves the beach.” He’s almost like a carioca, he says “maixxx”. Where we stay, in Barra, he is already friends with everyone, he feels at home. And the beach, with the pandemic, was a respite for him, as if they were long months of vacation. Caetano is very observant, despite being active: he climbs, runs, likes sports. But when he sees a clip or a movie, he just sits watching. In the theater too, he is very impressed, wanting to understand what that universe is. We don’t know what it will be, but since childhood, we encourage it to have a relationship with art and culture. for the child to value it for a lifetime.

