Daughter of Marília Mendonça’s airline pilot suffers attacks on the web: ‘Do not wish to hate’

Daughter of pilot Geraldo Medeiros, who was transporting Marília Mendonça, Vitória Medeiros denounced attacks that she has suffered on social networks. Among the comments, fans of the singer accused the aviator of a mistake that caused the accident in Minas Gerais.

“God bless me greatly to bear comments like this. And bless that person even more (from the comment). Don’t wish him any hate. And yes, light, lots of light,” wrote Victoria.

The young woman then took the opportunity to share a more positive message from those who knew her father.

“But I am extremely grateful for the existence of you and your father, who showed me how to have a beautiful family, which my own father did not know how to show”, says the text received, which Vitória added: “Father, your existence is magnificent”.

On the Instagram feed, Vitória took the opportunity to pay a new tribute to her father. In the video, Geraldo appears reassuring the family.

“That’s all we wanted to hear on your return from your last trip. I love you, Dad. ‘We’re here now, the plane is already in the hangar, everything was cool, thank God,'” wrote Vitória, recalling what she was hearing.