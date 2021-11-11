Dayane says that Marina makes tragedy where there is none

The farmer of the week, Marina Ferrari, was the subject between Dayane Mello and Gui Araujo in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The woman from Alagoas, who comes from a wealthy family, claims that she gained financial independence on her own. Dayane was nominated for the eighth farm by Marina.

“She complains that I keep talking about others. I think: ‘You’re here, you look like a plant, don’t open your mouth for anything. You get annoyed because, if you talk about the game, you automatically talk about people.’ what do you want me to talk about?” Dayane asked.

“A trial is really complicated because you say what has to be said,” agreed Bill.

“So you go there, ‘oh why don’t I agree with the attitudes’. Why do I slap your face? Because I have personality? And what are you here doing, man?”, continued the ex-Grande Fratello.

“Existing,” replied the former MTV.

“Just breathing, without taking a stand. He never fought, I never saw him cry. Then it bothers my personality, right? I know it bothers me”, shot the model. “Then later I heard her telling her life story yesterday, wanting to make a tragedy where it doesn’t exist. Like, ‘Oh, it was very difficult to conquer I don’t know what.’ but don’t come tell a little story. Everyone knows your reality.”

“Have you ever been hungry? No, right? So count on being grateful for the wonderful life you had. Not doing ‘oh my God, I was the spoiled little girl and I left my mother’s house to get my stuff.’ go to the other side of the world without a real in my pocket to conquer everything I’ve conquered. Very different. Stop telling a story! Spare me!

“I’d also like to say that I come from a good family, I’m a playboy, my mother gave me a car for my birthday and I bought an apartment with my father’s money, who worked a lot, and who didn’t like me to cry. No problem. But saying ‘it’s very difficult’…”, said Bill.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I wanted to leave my family to get my…’. No! Good! [que teve a família], right?” said Day.