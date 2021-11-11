https://br.sputniknews.com/20211110/terremoto-mais-profundo-ja-registrado-e-detectado-em-zona-livre-de-sismos-18892779.html

Deepest earthquake ever recorded is detected in ‘earthquake-free’ zone

Deepest earthquake ever recorded is detected in ‘earthquake-free’ zone

This “ultra-deep” telluric movement took place in 2015 on the remote Ogasawara Islands, part of an archipelago belonging to Japan, as a replica of an earthquake… 10.11.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-11-10T04:30-0300

2021-11-10T04:30-0300

2021-11-10T04:30-0300

society and everyday

study

earthquake

earthquake

surface

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/18892715_0:41:3001:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_2f61a034a5b139d0ff300ee1fe11af3a.jpg

The deepest earthquake ever recorded occurred at a depth of 751 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, far greater than usual telluric movements, according to scientists. terrestrial are very rare. However, at this depth, earthquakes can be produced when high temperatures and pressures compress the fluid-filled cavities of rocks, forcing them to be expelled, explained Pamela Burnley, professor at the University of Nevada in a article published in LiveScience.The deep earthquake occurred in 2015 in the remote Ogasawara Islands, part of an archipelago belonging to Japan, as a replica of a 7.9-degree earthquake in the region, having been detected by the Hi-net seismic stations of the Asian country, considered the most powerful detection system today, according to John Vidale, a seismologist at the University of Southern California. participated in the study and made it clear that a scientific consensus needs to be reached to confirm the earthquake’s depth. When it occurred at a depth of 751 kilometers, the tremor was not felt on the surface and sensitive equipment was needed to locate it in the deep layer, a zone that experts believed was impossible to occur.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211109/terremoto-de-magnitude-62-atinge-regiao-perto-da-costa-da-nicaragua-18207425.html

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/18892715_320:0:2679:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_14c6ec7fc525f46fc1e102fc01fb2a67.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

study, earthquake, earthquake, surface