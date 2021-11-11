https://br.sputniknews.com/20211110/terremoto-mais-profundo-ja-registrado-e-detectado-em-zona-livre-de-sismos-18892779.html
Deepest earthquake ever recorded is detected in ‘earthquake-free’ zone
This “ultra-deep” telluric movement took place in 2015 on the remote Ogasawara Islands, part of an archipelago belonging to Japan, as a replica of an earthquake… 10.11.2021, Sputnik Brasil
2021-11-10T04:30-0300
The deepest earthquake ever recorded occurred at a depth of 751 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, far greater than usual telluric movements, according to scientists. terrestrial are very rare. However, at this depth, earthquakes can be produced when high temperatures and pressures compress the fluid-filled cavities of rocks, forcing them to be expelled, explained Pamela Burnley, professor at the University of Nevada in a article published in LiveScience.The deep earthquake occurred in 2015 in the remote Ogasawara Islands, part of an archipelago belonging to Japan, as a replica of a 7.9-degree earthquake in the region, having been detected by the Hi-net seismic stations of the Asian country, considered the most powerful detection system today, according to John Vidale, a seismologist at the University of Southern California. participated in the study and made it clear that a scientific consensus needs to be reached to confirm the earthquake’s depth. When it occurred at a depth of 751 kilometers, the tremor was not felt on the surface and sensitive equipment was needed to locate it in the deep layer, a zone that experts believed was impossible to occur.
