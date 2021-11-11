Deputy projects that PL will become the biggest party in the Chamber after Bolsonaro’s affiliation

Giovani Cherini invited all DEM and PSL members to join the caption: ‘We will not make selection’

Alan Santos/PR President Jair Bolsonaro settled his Liberal Party membership this Wednesday, 10; ceremony is scheduled for the 22nd of November



The president Jair Bolsonaro settled its affiliation to the Liberal Party (PL) this Wednesday, 10. The information was confirmed by the press office of the legend after a conversation between the president and the national president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto. The ceremony is scheduled for November 22, in Brasília. Once that is done, the expectation is that the caption will increase the number of representatives and become “the biggest party in the Chamber”, says Federal Deputy Giovani Cherini. “It’s something that only God explains. The amount of people who came to me after the ad [da filiação] it’s something amazing. Many people, many volunteers, my cell phone started to fill with people wanting to come to the Liberal Party”, he said in an interview to Jornal da Manhã, from Young pan. The congressman also stressed that the president’s arrival in the party is welcome.

“We must be the biggest party in the Chamber. There is no doubt that he has something more that comes from his strength, simplicity, humility, and he has a greater strength, which I believe is the strength of God”, he added. The deputy, however, recognizes that the party may suffer from losses from affiliates against the arrival of the president, but he says that, in order to reach the highest level of representation in the Legislative, the PL plans to count on current affiliates to the DEM and to PSL. “We are not going to make any kind of selection. Regarding candidacies, let’s see who is the strongest electorally speaking. It’s no use having good will, but not having a vote. Voting is fundamental for us to reach power”, he concluded.