Despite the strong result, Braskem’s share (BRKM5) drops more than 10%: what explains movement?

SAO PAULO – Second biggest rise in the Ibovespa in 2021, with gains above 100% in the year, Braskem shares (BRKM5) registered a strong drop in the post-result session, despite having registered results considered positive by market analysts . At 3:50 pm (Brasilia time), assets fell 10.50%, to R$50.39.

The movement is due to both an achievement amid the strong highs of the year and data slightly lower than expected (albeit strong), in addition to signs that 2022 may be less promising than 2021.

At first, the numbers seemed to cheer up: the petrochemical company went from loss to profit in the third quarter, after having sold larger volumes and at higher prices, both in Brazil and abroad. The company had a net profit of BRL 3.54 billion in the third quarter, compared to a loss of BRL 1.41 billion in the same stage of 2020.

Profit was driven by a 77% jump in net revenue year-on-year, to R$28.3 billion, reflecting higher volumes and spreads.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of R$7.67 billion, up 109% year-on-year, reflected higher spreads of its main chemicals in Brazil, the United States, Europe and the rest of the country. Mexico, in addition to higher sales volumes, due to the recovery in demand after the impact of Covid-19. In the sequential measurement, however, the operating result had a drop of 18%, in a performance contrary to that of a year before.

Bank of America highlights that the company had weaker numbers compared to the second quarter, albeit with a strong increase on a year-on-year basis, with petrochemical spreads at high levels. The bank claims that the adjusted Ebitda came 4% below estimates and 18% lower than in the second quarter.

“The results were impacted by the drop in spreads for resins in Brazil, polypropylene in Europe and polyethylene in Mexico, compared to the second quarter”, points out Frank McGann, analyst at BofA.

Citi also highlighted the weaker-than-expected numbers, with Ebitda 2% below the projection of in-house analysts – even though the data have been strong, with healthy volumes and spreads.

The bank also points out that the crises in Mexico (with the agreement with the country’s government to supply gas) and in Alagoas seem to have been left behind. However, he assesses, the company’s action may still come under pressure amid news about the sale of stakes in Novonor (ex-Odebrecht) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

Morgan Stanley pointed out that the numbers were strong and in line with expectations, but already showed the first signs of normalization of the spread in the industry after the favorable winds in the first half of 2021.

Regarding projections for the fourth quarter, analysts highlighted that the company’s main message was that there is a greater normalization of the spread in almost all operating regions, although at levels that remain above the historical average (the exception is PP and PVC in Brazil, where higher spreads are expected on a quarterly basis). Among the positives were the cash flow and the reduction in leverage.

For the fourth quarter, Citi expects weaker numbers, with lower spreads and some scheduled maintenance, but still at a high level to close a good strong year of 2021, he pointed out.

Citi has a neutral recommendation for the company’s share, with a target price of R$68, a potential increase of 21% compared to the previous day’s closing. BofA, on the other hand, has a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$ 84, an upside of 49%.

In a teleconference, the petrochemical company confirmed the less promising scenario for 2022, although seeing strong numbers for the period.

Braskem estimates that it will have a strong result in 2022, but not as much as expected for 2021, due to an environment of petrochemical spreads less favorable than that seen by the company in the third quarter, when it achieved a record in cash generation.

The company expects demand for petrochemical products in Brazil next year to grow by around 2% and in the rest of the world between 3% and 4%, and has no prospects in the short to medium term for new relevant investment projects in new production capacities.

At the end of the conference call, Pedro Teixeira de Freitas, the company’s chief financial officer, even spoke about the share price. “I would like to remind you that we are on Black Friday and Braskem’s actions are in a moment of promotional situation,” stated the executive.

He noted that the company is confident it will reach investment grade by Fitch and Moody’s soon, after it reduced $2.5 billion in debt this year and after Standard & Poor’s upgraded the company’s rating to BBB – In September.

“We are still very confident about the generation of cash in the coming quarters, the whole scenario that is pointed out in the international petrochemical industry indicates spreads at very healthy levels”, he pointed out.

He cited the agreement announced in late September with Pemex to supply raw material for the company’s billion-dollar factory in Mexico. According to Freitas, the agreement paves the way for the factory to operate at 100% capacity as of the second half of 2022 and for Braskem Idesa to eventually pay dividends to Braskem.

capital allocation

Questioned by several analysts about capital allocation and payment of dividends to shareholders, Freitas stated that as Braskem does not have relevant investment projects in studies for the next two years, “naturally what we have is space to allocate capital in dividends”.

The executive stated that the company is carrying out studies for a possible distribution of dividends in the short term, something that could resemble the anticipated distribution that took place in 2017. “I hope soon, days, weeks, we take the proposal to the (board) board for a decision”, he affirmed.

Regarding investments for 2022, the executive stated that as Braskem postponed some investments in maintenance in 2020 and this year because of the impacts of Covid-19, the figure for 2022 should be “a little thicker” to make up for the delays. He avoided punching in a number.

Regarding a possible migration of the company’s shares to B3’s Novo Mercado, Freitas said that the company is not studying a change in the roles to the highest governance segment of the Brazilian market, despite the recent creation of a compliance and audit committee, a necessary item for an eventual migration.

(with Reuters)

