Diego Souza equals Washington in the list of top scorers in the Brasileirão; see the ranking | Guild

Center forward Diego Souza has been going through a more unstable season, with loss of the title at Grêmio, but continues on the path to the scored goal. The 1-0 victory over Fluminense came with a goal by the veteran, who reached the 20th in the season and 126th in the history of Brasileirão.

Diego Souza equaled Washington “Brave Heart” in the list of top scorers in the national competition with 126 goals. He is one behind Serginho Chulapa and three goals from Túlio Maravilha. The leader of the list is Roberto Dinamite, with 190 goals.

Of the athletes still in activity, the main scorer is Fred, with 155 goals, the second in the general ranking. Following those who still play is Grêmio’s goalscorer in 2021.

It was the Grêmio centre-forward’s 20th goal of the season. In the previous one, Diego scored 28 goals with the Grêmio shirt and ended up as the player with the most goals in Brazil. In this second spell at Grêmio, he accumulates 97 matches and 48 goals scored.

The greatest scorers in Brasileirão

1st – Roberto Dynamite (190 goals between 1971 and 1992)

2nd – Fred (155 goals between 2004 and 2021)

3rd – Romário (154 goals between 1985 and 2007)

4th – Edmundo (153 goals between 1992 and 2008)

5th – Zico (135 goals between 1971 and 1989)

6th – Túlio (129 goals between 1988 and 2005)

7th – Serginho Chulapa (127 goals between 1974 and 1990)

8th – Diego Souza (126 goals between 2003 and 2021)

8th – Washington (126 goals between 1999 and 2010)

10th – Darius (113 goals between 1971 and 1985)

1 of 1 Diego Souza celebrates Grêmio’s 20th goal in 2021 — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Diego Souza celebrates his 20th goal for Grêmio in 2021 — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

In addition, Diego Souza also approached the top of the goalscorers list at Arena do Grêmio. The leader is Everton Cebolinha, currently at Benfica, with 43 goals. Luan, now at Corinthians, has 41. And the center forward appears with 40 goals right after the pair.

Tricolor has four more games at their stadium as an opportunity for the 36-year-old forward to also beat Cebolinha and the former shirt 7.

Without Borja, who is with Colombia for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Diego Souza should keep his place as a starter for the game against América-MG, on Saturday, at Independência.