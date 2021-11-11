Difficulties in primary care are a challenge to prevent prostate cancer in Brazil

In a debate in the Federal Senate, doctors highlighted problems in monitoring health and carrying out exams, in addition to the high incidence rate of tumors in men

pixabay According to doctors, one in six men will develop prostate cancer over a lifetime



Difficulties in primary care are the biggest challenge to preventing the prostate cancer in Brazil. The debate has been held within the scope of “Blue november“, the global month to fight the disease. The tumor is the most common in the male population and is equivalent to 29% of diagnoses in Brazil. In hearing in the federal Senate, oncologist Fernando Maluf, who is also a consultant at Jovem Pan, proposed a form of tracking by Health Unic System (SUS). “We don’t have channels for facilitating men to go to the doctor and, worse than that, we don’t have a way to monitor men in general. We would need to create an adequate monitoring system, in which, based on CPF and RG, we could make a proactive check if that man went to the doctor that year, the exams changed and what course was given to those people”, he points out the doctor. Fernando Maluf emphasizes the need to improve primary care offered by SUS.

The director of the Syrian Lebanese Federal District, Gustavo Fernandes, highlighted that the number of cases of prostate cancer could be lower: “In Brazil, we have something around 60 to 65,000 cases of prostate cancer diagnosed per year, with a mortality of, more or less, 16 thousand, which is a very high mortality for prostate cancer, which has an underreporting in the number of cases. The incidence of prostate cancer is as high as 1 in 6 men over a lifetime. It’s something very significant in the extension of man’s life, something that follows our gender very closely”, he says. Oncologist Gustavo Fernandes recalls that the drop in mortality is directly linked to preventive care for the prostate. Men over 55, who are overweight and obese, are the most prone to cancer.

