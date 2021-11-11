Diocese of Rome forbids Masses in Latin at the Easter Triduum

Vatican, Nov. 10 21 / 04:40 pm (ACI).- The diocese of Rome banned the celebration of the traditional Mass prior to the reform of the Second Vatican Council during the Easter Triduum of 2022 implementing the motu proprio Traditionis custodes (“Guardians of Tradition”) of Pope Francis. The motu proprio restricted the celebration of mass according to the 1962 missal and delegated to the bishop of each diocese the authority to authorize or not the celebration of the traditional mass. The bishop of Rome is the pope, but the day-to-day administration of the diocese is carried out by the vicar general, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis.

In a letter dated October 7, Cardinal De Donatis said that the traditional Mass can be celebrated in five churches in the diocese of Rome every day, but not the Easter Triduum, which runs from the celebration of the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday into the evening of Easter Sunday.

No other sacrament or sacrament, apart from the Mass, can be celebrated according to the ancient rite, as determined by the diocese of Rome.

The press office of the diocese confirmed on November 10 that the letter, addressed to the priests and faithful of the diocese of Rome, was authentic.

The guidelines of the diocese of Rome were issued in response to the motu proprio Traditionis custodes of Pope Francis, published in July, which imposed restrictions on the use of the 1962 Roman Missal.

In a letter to the world’s bishops explaining his decision, the pope said he felt compelled to act because the use of the 1962 missal was “often characterized by a rejection not only of liturgical reform, but of the Second Vatican Council itself, arguing, with unfounded and unsustainable claims that (the reform) betrayed Tradition and the ‘true Church'”.

Responding to motu proprio of the pope, the cardinal vicar of Rome said that “it seemed appropriate to continue to exercise lively pastoral charity towards the faithful” who wish to participate in the traditional mass.

He said that all diocesan priests who sought to celebrate Mass in accordance with the 1962 Missal must have written authorization given by the diocesan bishop, as stipulated by traditional custodes.

The Cardinal Vicar of His Holiness appointed the parish priest of the Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini, church directed by the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP), as responsible “for the season“(temporarily) for the “worthy celebration of the Eucharistic liturgy, as well as for the ordinary pastoral and spiritual care of the faithful” linked to the traditional Mass.

Readings during traditional Latin Masses must be proclaimed in Italian according to the 2008 translation of the Italian Episcopal Conference, adds the letter from De Donatis.

The cardinal added that with Pope Francis’ motu proprio, “it is no longer possible to use the Roman Ritual and the other liturgical books of the ‘ancient rite’ for the celebration of sacraments and sacramentals (eg, not even the Ritual for the Reconciliation of the Penitents according to the old way)”.

Published with immediate effect on July 16, traditional custodes revoked the apostolic letter Summorum Pontificum of 2007 by Benedict XVI, who extended to all priests the right to say Mass using the Roman Missal of 1962.

Since the enactment of the motu proprio, around the world some bishops have defined the priests who can continue to offer the Latin Traditional Mass in their dioceses, others have prohibited it.

