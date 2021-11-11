Discover 8 Matcha health benefits; see more

This Wednesday, November 10th, Casa &Agro, from the Tecno Notícias website, brings you a guide about the matcha. This is a powder extracted from the Camellia sinensis plant, the same species that extracts green tea and black tea.

O matcha It is made from the youngest leaves of the plant, needing to be cultivated in the shade for about 20 to 30 days before harvesting. However, this cultivation process increases chlorophyll production, increases amino acids, better concentrates nutrients. Therefore, giving the plant a darker coloration. After its cultivation, the leaves are crushed until they become a green powder, from which the drink is made.

Benefits of regular consumption of matcha

The plant can be consumed in the form of tea and also added to recipes such as cake, juice, smoothies, among others. Its flavor is intense and slightly bitter. However, be aware that the higher the quality of the powder, the sweeter the matcha will be. So, check out the main benefits below.

Fight free radicals

The catechins present in its composition act as natural antioxidants, which help fight the action of free radicals in the body, which are responsible for the cell’s oxidative stress. This factor causes premature aging and several chronic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Lowers blood pressure and lowers the risk of developing heart disease

Catechins help regulate blood pressure. However, it is known that high blood pressure increases the chances of developing heart disease and even suffering a heart attack. Therefore, due to its regulation, these chances of suffering from heart disease are reduced.

increases concentration

The consumption of this drink is rich in L-theanine, a substance that promotes a state of relaxation and well-being. The combination of matcha with caffeine causes a state of “relaxed alertness”. Therefore, many people choose to consume matcha before performing physical activities and doing something that requires concentration, such as reading.

It works in the prevention of type 2 diabetes

One study has shown that drinking 4 cups of matcha every day can lead to significant reductions in several risk factors for diabetes, such as body weight, mass index (BMI) and blood pressure. Therefore, it works to prevent diabetes.

Finally, the matcha is a drink that has a unique and slightly bitter taste. Very popular in the East, but which in recent years has been gaining ground in the West. However, remember that in order to obtain its benefits, consumption must be done regularly.

