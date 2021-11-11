Discover the trajectory of Jair Bolsonaro until he reached PL

The Liberal Party (PL) confirmed, this Wednesday (10), the affiliation of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party). His entry in the acronym had been anticipated by the CNN and was confirmed by the press office of the legend. It is another marriage in Bolsonaro’s political-party trajectory, who had many divorces.

His first term, still as councilor, was by the PDC (Christian Democratic Party), which, after a merger with the PDS (Social Democratic Party), became the PPR (Progressive Reform Party).

In 1995, the legend made a new association, and Bolsonaro, without leaving his place, changes to another acronym: the PPB (Partido Progressista Brasileiro). In 2003, Jair Bolsonaro migrated to the PTB (Brazilian Labor Party).

Two years later, he joined the PFL (Liberal Front Party), today DEM (Democrats). In this case, neither had a marriage. It was just a four-month dating.

Then came the lasting union with the PP (Progressive Party). They stayed together for 11 years and only separated in 2016, when Bolsonaro decided to join the PSC (Christian Social Party).

In 2018, he joined the PSL (Liberal Social Party) to run for president. Bolsonaro arrived at the Planalto, and the acronym went from being runt to the second largest bench in the Chamber of Deputies. However, after the honeymoon period, in 2019, Bolsonaro went on a parade.

After being left without a party, Bolsonaro even tried to create his own legend, Aliança Pelo Brasil, but without success.

Then, conversations with other parties began. There were flirtations with the PP and Republicans, but the marriage will be with the PL. And it already has a date to happen: November 22, according to the party’s publication on a social network.

The President of the Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, will sign the Liberal Party membership form on the morning of the 22nd, at a political event of the liberals, to be held in Brasília.

Read more: https://t.co/HQfBQyH7zJ pic.twitter.com/XKAL9dNmjL — Liberal Party – PL 22 (@plnacional_) November 11, 2021

(Posted by Daniel Fernandes)