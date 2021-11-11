Divided between 2 fights at the Brazilian Nationals, Ceni recognizes São Paulo’s new bad performance

Rogério Ceni acknowledged the poor performance of São Paulo this Wednesday, against Fortaleza, at Castelão, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The tricolor commander once again saw his team fail to break through the opponent’s defensive system and only failed to add the second consecutive defeat thanks to a great goal from Benítez after the lights went out.

“I believe that we need to find a solution to be more creative. We cannot not be competitive against Fortaleza. If not, they go over the top”, said Ceni, who is a deep connoisseur of Leão’s cast.



The São Paulo coach drew a parallel between this Wednesday’s game and the duel between the two teams for the Copa do Brasil, in which Fortaleza ended up eliminating Tricolor by winning the return game 3-1.

“The difference between how the team competed today and how it played against Fortaleza in the Copa do Brasil is clear. We managed to go head-to-head with the physical part of Fortaleza. Then, in the end, we tried some alternatives to make the team more offensive, more exposed at the same time. Too bad the first goal was disallowed. But, we managed to score another goal in stoppage time. I think the team has evolved if you compare today’s game with the Copa do Brasil game. But we need to create more, improve in some aspects”, he continued.

Torn between the fight against relegation and another to qualify for the Libertadores, Rogério Ceni prefers not to prioritize any of the goals, although the club’s presence in the continental tournament is also important from a financial point of view due to the prizes in dollars. For him, the most important thing now is to collect victories.

“What I can tell you is that we are trying to score as many points as possible, there are seven rounds to go, we are between the two fights, the distance between Libertadores and relegation is practically the same. We are here to make São Paulo play the best football possible. As far as I know, there’s been a loss here for a long time. I remember that when I left I had R$150 million in debt four years ago. Today it has R$600 million in debt. It’s always nice to see São Paulo playing Libertadores, but we have to score points”, he concluded.

