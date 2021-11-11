Dollar rises after inflation jump in the US and closes at R$ 5.502 – News

The dollar rose slightly against the real on Wednesday (10), in line with the international strength of the US currency after inflation data from the United States, but expectations of even higher interest rates in Brazil limited gains.

The US currency appreciated by 0.21%, at R$ 5.5024 on sale. The dollar futures, whose trading goes beyond 5 pm (GMT), had a high of 0.34% this Wednesday, at R$ 5.5175.

Despite this session’s movement, the real still outperformed several of its emerging peers, and, earlier, the dollar dropped 1% against the local currency, going to BRL 5.4362 on sale at the day’s low.

According to Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital, this is due to domestic inflation data that surprised upwards.

IBGE informed in the morning that the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) rose 1.25% in October, after rising 1.16% in the previous month, reaching the highest change for the month since 2002 (1.31%).

In 12 months, the increase was 10.67%, from 10.25% in September, the strongest result since January 2016 (10.71%).

The reading came above the expectations of economists who expected an advance of 1.05% on a monthly basis and 10.45% in 12 months.

The data, said Argenta, point to “more worrying” inflation, driven by the cores and not by one-off and temporary factors, which raised market participants’ bets on accelerating the current monetary tightening cycle of the Central Bank.

Currently, the Selic rate is at 7.75% per year, after the BC’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) promoted an increase of 150 basis points at its last meeting.

“Going back to economic theory, higher interest rates mean greater demand for our currency,” said Argenta.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso, Turkish lira and South African rand, emerging currency pairs, tumbled against the dollar on Wednesday, with the latter losing nearly 3%.

The US currency was gaining traction globally, with its index against six strong rivals soaring 0.93% to 94,847, following stronger-than-expected US inflation data.

According to the country’s Department of Labor, the US consumer price index rose 0.9% last month, after rising 0.4% in September. In the 12 months to October, the index increased 6.2%, the biggest annual increase since November 1990, after a 5.4% jump in September.

Investors’ perception is that inflation has persisted longer than expected in the world’s largest economy, amid supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, and this could increase pressure on the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, raise borrowing costs sooner than expected.

Higher interest rates in the world’s largest economy would tend to attract resources to the country, boosting the dollar.

In addition to evaluating prospects for monetary policy, investors reported in this session the news about the PEC dos Precatório, which was approved at the end of Tuesday in the second round by the plenary of the Chamber and now will have to be considered by the Senate.

“Some people see it as one of the least evils, but it is by no means a positive thing,” said Argenta about the PEC dos Precatório, which changes rules on spending ceilings, considered an important fiscal anchor in the country. According to her, foreign investors see the proposal as a “default, practically”.

The PEC is seen by Jair Bolsonaro’s government as a means of opening up fiscal space that would allow the payment of Brazil Aid, a benefit that will replace Bolsa Família, of at least 400 reais per family in 2022, an election year.

See economists’ tips to reduce supermarket expenses

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.