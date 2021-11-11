Dollar rises to R$ 5.50 after approval of the PEC of Precatório in the Chamber

After registering a drop the day before, the commercial dollar closed on Wednesday (9) at a slight increase of 0.1%, quoted at R$ 5.50 on sale, with investors reflecting the release of new inflation data by the IBGE (Institute Brazilian Geography and Statistics) and the approval in the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios, in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), is also heading to end the session with gains. Around 5:20 pm (Brasilia time), the indicator registered a 0.56% increase, reaching 106,125.78 points. Negotiations close at 6pm.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Inflation surprised

In the morning, the IBGE informed that the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) – the country’s official inflation – rose 1.25% in October, after registering a 1.16% increase in September. It is the biggest change for the month in nearly 20 years since 2002 (1.31%).

The data came above the expectations of economists consulted by Reuters, who expected an increase of 1.05% in October.

With the reading “significantly higher than expected”, Goldman Sachs stated that it expects the Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) to promote a readjustment of at least 1.5 percentage points in the economy’s basic interest rates (Selic) at their next meeting, scheduled for December 7th and 8th.

Today, the Selic is at 7.75% per year. If Goldman Sachs’ prediction comes true, the rate would end 2022 at 9.25% per annum.

Understand the PEC of Precatório

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório is seen by some market participants as the least harmful alternative to the country’s fiscal health amid pressure from the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government for more spending on social benefits in 2022, year in which the president must seek re-election.

In addition to postponing the payment of court orders — federal court debts —, the proposal also changes the dynamics of the spending ceiling. The text provides that the limit is no longer determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, as it is today, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months up to December of the previous year.

In practice, the changes brought about by the PEC would make room for R$91.6 billion for spending in 2022, according to the federal government. This “slack” in next year’s Budget would make it possible to pay for Auxilio Brasil, a replacement program for Bolsa Família.

Now that it has passed through the Chamber, the PEC goes to the Senate, where it needs the approval of at least 49 of the 81 senators, also in two rounds of voting, to enter into force.

(With Reuters)