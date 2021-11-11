Douglas Costa answers Grêmio fans on social media

After Grêmio’s match against Fluminense, Douglas Costa spoke with some Grêmio fans in a humorous tone. Although the team is still in the Z4, the victory renewed hopes of escaping this situation.

It went badly! Next whim more 👍🏾 — Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) November 10, 2021

pdf hahahaha — Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) November 10, 2021

The fans joked that Douglas Costa missed a goal made, after dribbling several Fluminense players, starting from the defense field. But, as some of them said, it makes sense since he had only one eye, having had a cut on his eyebrow.

The move fans refer to is as follows:

Douglas Costa is still far from being in ideal physical shape. However, leaving the bench as he did in the last game, he ends up being able to perform very well, as he is rested and ends up facing tired opponents.

Nobody has any doubts about the attacker’s technical quality, the point is that since he arrived in the middle of the season, without having a pre-season, obviously the attacker is below the rest in the physical aspect.

Douglas Costa’s return to Brazilian football could have been much smoother had he not been unlucky enough to pick up Grêmio in a chaotic year. Possibly these problems stemmed from the exchange of Renato with other coaches, and the board returning to functions that Renato had accumulated.

That is, being more to blame for an end of the cycle than for other things. It has always been said on this Portal that the relegation zone is quicksand and that Grêmio would need to leave soon so as not to get into trouble. But, who knows, this victory over Fluminense is not the beginning of the escape.

