Driver fined R$2.70 for 1 minute delay on train sues company in Japan

A Japanese train conductor is suing the company he works for for having taken a 56 yen (about R$2.70) discount on his salary after a brief delay in the country’s railway system, famous for its punctuality.

The JR West railway company fined the man after a mess he was guilty of that caused a one-minute delay in train operations in June 2020. He then went to court to contest the charge and seeks damages from 2, 2 million yen (about R$ 105 thousand) for the inconvenience caused.

According to Japanese news website Soranews24, the unidentified man was supposed to drive an empty train to Okayama station, in the south of the country, but went to the wrong platform when replacing the driver he would be surrendering.

When he realized the error and ran to the correct platform, the switch between the two drivers was delayed by two minutes, leading to a one-minute delay in train departure and another one-minute delay in parking the train at a depot.

The official claims that these unforeseen events did not cause any significant inconvenience or interruption to the system or its passengers, as the train was empty.

JR West had initially fined the employee 85 yen (£4.10), but later agreed to a reduction to 56 yen after the driver took the case to an Okayama labor agency.

The company justifies the need to levy a fine on its “no work, no pay” principle — that is, it argues that it must punish the employee as it would for a late arrival at the workplace or an unexplained absence.

The driver contested the charge in Okayama District Court in March, where he is now seeking damages.

Japan’s railway system is known for its reliability. In 2017, an industry company released an apology that one of its trains had left a station 20 seconds ahead of schedule.

There, if a train is more than five minutes late, passengers receive a certificate that they can use as justification for arriving later at work.