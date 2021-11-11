Driver fined R$2.70 for 1 minute delay on train sues company in Japan

Passengers beside bullet train in Japan

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Passengers beside bullet train in Japan; The country’s rail system is known for its punctuality.

A Japanese train conductor is suing the company he works for for having taken a 56 yen (about R$2.70) discount on his salary after a brief delay in the country’s railway system, famous for its punctuality.

The JR West railway company fined the man after a mess he was guilty of that caused a one-minute delay in train operations in June 2020. He then went to court to contest the charge and seeks damages from 2, 2 million yen (about R$ 105 thousand) for the inconvenience caused.

According to Japanese news website Soranews24, the unidentified man was supposed to drive an empty train to Okayama station, in the south of the country, but went to the wrong platform when replacing the driver he would be surrendering.

When he realized the error and ran to the correct platform, the switch between the two drivers was delayed by two minutes, leading to a one-minute delay in train departure and another one-minute delay in parking the train at a depot.