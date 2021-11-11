Due to covid, surgeries for other diseases in the SUS have a drop of 53%

A technical note from Fiocruz shows Covid’s impact on reducing care and health actions for other diseases in the SUS. Surgical procedures registered the biggest drop. A 53% reduction when comparing the pre-pandemic period, from January 2018 to June 2019, with the period from January 2020 to June this year.

According to the survey, all SUS services, with the exception of the supply of medicines, had a sudden drop shortly after the start of the pandemic, and then, even with an increase, did not return to the previous level.

Admissions registered a drop of 1 million and 700 thousand, most of them related to elective admissions.

Health promotion and prevention actions and clinical procedures are also far below the numbers before the pandemic.

The study shows that Covid’s peaks in deaths in 2020 and 2021 also coincide with the collapse and decrease in care from other causes, as explained by the specialist in Public Health at Fiocruz, Diego Xavier. He points out that many problems that were not treated in time may have evolved into a more serious chronic condition and that the country will have to face the indirect consequences of the pandemic.

The Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, acknowledged that chronic diseases ended up being neglected by the pandemic and stated that the Ministry has been fighting for a budget to face the problem.

Fiocruz’s technical note is based on information from the SUS Outpatient Information System, the Hospital Information System, the Mortality Information System, data from SIVEP-Gripe and the Ministry of Health’s coronavirus panel.