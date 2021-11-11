Due to salary increases, journalists from Folha, Globo and Estadão stop

At least 300 journalists from Folha de S.Paulo, Globo, Valor, Agora and Estado de S. Paulo crossed their arms to ask for salary recovery for the year’s inflation. Press professionals had a two-hour stoppage, from 4 pm to 6 pm, this Wednesday (11/10), to ask for an 8.9% readjustment in all salary ranges.

This is the first time in decades that hundreds of journalists have stopped work to protest. The main complaint is that the negotiation to reset inflation has lasted since May, with no outcome.

Journalists from Folha, at the Brasília branch, largely joined the movement, while those from Globo also protested. All tweeted with the following tags: #journalists save lives #journalistswillstop.

Professionals from other states and the DF who joined the protest in São Paulo did so because the Collective Convention closed with companies based in SP is also valid for branches.

Tags were the fourth most talked about topic on Twitter. The São Paulo Journalists Union called the day “historic”. See post:

It was historic: journalists from the biggest newsrooms of newspapers and magazines were paralyzed by the salary increase of 8.9% in all salary ranges.

Congratulations to the entire category!#journalists save lives #journalistswillstop — Union of Journalists SP (@JornalistasSP) November 10, 2021

The president of the São Paulo Journalists Union, Thiago Tanji, recalled that the category was essential during the pandemic and is essential for the exercise of democracy.

“Our category brought essential information, which helped to alleviate this moment. We receive attacks, threats in the streets. Last year, most of the newsrooms had a reduction in salary, without a reduction in working hours. Today, with this extremely high inflation, our purchasing power is deteriorating every day,” he said.

According to him, journalists have been asking for five months not to lose their purchasing power, but they are not heard. “We want dignity,” he said.

Globo journalists wrote a letter about the election to their boards. Read the entire document.

Negotiation

In conversations since May with the Union of Journalists, the companies made new proposals last Monday (8/11). However, they did not guarantee the replacement of inflation, which should close 2021 at 10.25%, for most of the category. During the negotiation table, the bosses offered three adjustment ranges and the return of the PLR ​​(Real Profit Sharing) fine, adjusted by 8.9%.

For salaries of up to R$ 5 thousand, the readjustment would be based on inflation – in June – (8.9%), with 5% being retroactive to the base date in June and the difference in January. On the other hand, salaries between R$ 6 thousand and R$ 7 thousand would be readjusted by 6% in two installments, being 5% in June and the difference in January. Salaries above BRL 7,000 would receive a fixed increase of BRL 420, with BRL 350 retroactive to June and the difference to January.

The payment of differences would be made in two installments: in November and December. Journalists did not accept.