Duilio details offer for Araos and admits that Chilean should leave Corinthians

Midfielder Ángelo Araos should no longer play for Corinthians. President Duilio Monteiro Alves admitted this Thursday that the player received a proposal from Necaxa, from Mexico, for the acquisition of his economic rights. The two parties are now seeking to agree the values ​​for the negotiation.

The interest was disclosed by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by my helm. According to Duilio, Corinthians, which currently holds 100% of Araos’ rights, wants to negotiate half of them for the Mexicans.

“The offer has arrived. We are dealing with details, but there is a great possibility that he will go. The proposal was for 50% of the rights. Corinthians understands that it is time to do the deal”, evaluated the agent, present at the inauguration of the former bust. -lateral Zé Maria, in Parque São Jorge.

In the manager’s view, Timão would be able to maintain the percentage longer than the current one, since Araos’ contract is valid until July 2023 – a new bond with the Mexicans would be valid between 2024 and 2025, in addition to the possibility of appreciation . It is worth remembering that Araos cost Corinthians US$4.5 million in 2018.

“He has a short contract period. He is going, we will have 50% for a longer period and recover the investment in the future. We are reaching the required conditions and the deal must be done”, concluded Duilio.

Since joining Corinthians, Araos has played 61 games and scored one goal, in addition to giving four assists. His last appearance on the field was on September 12, in a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO for the Campeonato Brasileiro.

