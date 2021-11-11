Duilio says Corinthians should sell Araos to Necaxa: “We think it’s a good deal” | corinthians

Corinthians President Duílio Monteiro Alves admitted this Thursday that the club is close to negotiating midfielder Angelo Araos with Necaxa, from Mexico.

At an event at Parque São Jorge, the director said that he is still negotiating some values, but showed optimism with a positive outcome. The transfer window at Liga MX opens on January 5th, and the tendency is for him to leave Timão at the end of the Brasileirão.

– An offer arrived, we have been dealing with details, with the form of payment, trying to improve values, but there is a great possibility that he will go. The proposal was on 50% of the rights. We understand that, getting to the numbers, it’s time to do business. If he goes, we would have 50% of the rights for a longer time, he can play and we can recoup the investment in the future. We think it’s a good deal. Arriving at the conditions we demand, the deal will be done.

The club does not confirm, but the values ​​are around 1 million dollars (R$ 5.6 million in the day’s share). At 24 years old, the Chilean is completely out of space in the cast. The midfielder played just four minutes of game for Corinthians in the last three months. Since August 8, Corinthians played 16 games, with a single participation by the Chilean.

The entry came in a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO, on September 12, when he replaced Giuliano in the final moments. He only gave one pass in this game.

The last game in which Araos managed to act for the longest time was the 3-1 defeat by Flamengo, on August 1st, when he left the bench and played for 37 minutes.

Araos had the chance to leave Corinthians on loan for Colo Colo about two months ago, but the 24-year-old was not interested in the chance to return to Chilean football.

Hired by Corinthians three years ago as a great promise, Araos never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup, but he had been gaining chances in recent times. He started both games under the command of interim coach Fernando Lázaro, against Sport Huancayo and River Plate-PAR.

Then, with Sylvinho, he started four games and joined the other nine.

Araos has 61 games and one goal for Timão. He was in the São Paulo champion group in 2019 and, in the same year, was loaned to Ponte Preta.

To buy 100% of the player’s rights from the Universidad de Chile, Corinthians paid R$23.9 million. The midfielder has a contract until July 2023.