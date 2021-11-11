Duílio says Corinthians was terrible against Atlético-MG, but strengthens Sylvinho: “Nothing changes” | corinthians

During the event, president Duilio Monteiro Alves was once again asked about the future of Sylvinho, a coach who has a contract with Timão until the end of 2022. In sixth place, Timão continues fighting for a direct spot in the group stage of Liberators.

– I’ve been talking about it almost daily. It’s an exaggerated pressure, not just on Sylvinho. It’s our problem, in Brazilian football. We have coaches in the Libertadores final and both are questioned (Renato Gaúcho, at Flamengo, and Abel Ferreira, at Palmeiras). Afterwards, he makes good games and the guy is a genius. Lose one, you have to change the coach. It’s hard to work like this. But Corinthians has this pressure. We are satisfied with Sylvinho’s work. The round was not bad for us despite having played a bad game, the teams competing for fourth place also didn’t win, and this shows the difficulty of Brasileirão (…). We lost the game, it’s part of the championship.

– Sylvinho remains, nothing changes. I regret every game we have to talk about coach maintenance. A few days ago we heard about the first half and the second half, soon the collection will be at halftime. Do you have to go to the game with two coaches in the stadium? There is a lot of exaggeration. You have to be patient, the results will appear, they have already appeared, today we are fighting for fourth position.

– Corinthians did not play a good game, that was clear, we could have played more, and Atlético-MG played a great game. We cannot forget that there is an opponent. Atlético-MG won 13 home games at the Brazilian Nationals, which shows their strength. There was a lot of investment, comes with the same cast since the beginning of the season. Great game for them, terrible for Corinthians – he said.

Duílio Monteiro Alves praised the quality of the championship leader and guaranteed: from next season onwards, Corinthians will fight again with clubs that are ahead of them in the table, such as Galo and Flamengo.

– Without a doubt, for our history and for what we have been doing. We made it clear that this was a year of reducing expenses, bringing in new revenue and building a cast for next year to be strong. That’s what we’ve been doing. There is a time, I have always said, Corinthians have improved a lot, but it will fluctuate, it is a team in formation, the coach tries to find the best way to play with the team he has, we have Willian who played very little, which will strengthen the team , and with some pieces that we are looking for next year so that in 2022 Corinthians fights, as they always did, and goes head-to-head with any team in Brazil and in the world.

The president also spoke about the future of João Victor, who is speculated at Benfica, about the search for a center forward in 2022 and also about Paulinho, who has been training at CT for a few days.

– Paulinho trained a few times at the gym, this physical part, not the field part. But it’s still not definitively, he has his commitments, sometimes he goes, sometimes he doesn’t. We’ve been talking about the future, it’s our wish. I hope this time it works.

– This news I know now, but João Victor has been having an excellent championship and we imagine that they will really come (proposals), we had consultations in the middle of the year, it’s natural because of the performance. Proposals and surveys will appear. We are happy, not only with him, but with others who have risen from the base and who have the potential to help Corinthians in the field and in the financial area.

Center forward arrives for 2022?

– Center forward is a necessity, we feel the need, we only have Jô. But there are no conversations or defined targets. Let’s search, let’s search. If there is not one on the market that we are sure will arrive to take the position, we have the base boys, Cauê, Felipe and Giovani. Either we bring a ready-made, high-level one, or we’re going to bet on the boys.