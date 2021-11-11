Economy goes on the offensive and the market calms down after the approval of the PEC of the court orders – Economy

BRASÍLIA – It’s not really a euphoric scenario, but the financial market abandoned the negative spiral it embarked on after the government and Centrão decided to break the spending ceiling in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatoria, with the justification of supporting the new social program of BRL 400.

In the wake of investors’ change of mood, the new Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, makes a pilgrimage through the financial market to defend the PEC as the best solution to make the new social program viable, rather than an extension of the emergency aid like new calamity decree, an instrument considered legally fragile by its team and with greater risks for 2022.

Relief

The decompression of the market came after the approval of the PEC in the second round by the Chamber, which saw in the vote a reduction in the uncertainties of the fiscal risk, even in the face of signs that the proposal will be altered in the course of the Senate.

The central point for the change of mood with the PEC was that the approved proposal did not expand even more the space for expenses nor increase the value of Auxílio Brasil – new social program, substitute of the family allowance – for R$500 or R$600, as the political wing wanted.

The presentation made by Esteves and the new Treasury secretary contributed to dispel doubts. Paulo Valle, with data showing that the PEC will open a space of R$ 91.6 billion for new expenses in 2022. The gap was dimensioned, and the market likes predictability, even if expenses have increased, reported interlocutors who participated in these conversations and virtual conferences.

meetings

In these meetings, Colnago, who took over after the crisis that provoked a new stampede in the team of the minister of the economy, Paulo Guedes, has been firm in the position that the PEC is the solution to the budgetary impasse, according to the report of participants obtained by Estadão. This Friday, the 12th, he and Paulo Valle will have new meetings in São Paulo, at XP Investimentos and at BTG.

In addition to the two secretaries, the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, has been talking to lawmakers, although his foray into the political world is seen with restrictions by market participants. On the night of the PEC vote, Campos Neto had dinner with congressmen. The official agenda stated that he dealt with legislative matters.

In the market, the assessment is now that there was an exaggerated stress. An experienced executive manager of an investment fund, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, assessed that, if the scenario is a little calmer, with the pandemic under control, and the risk of blackout reduced, investors have more to lose by being sold in the bet on further deterioration.

Senate

In the Senate, the move is to cut spending space. “The market is understanding that it is better to approve the text of the PEC than not letting it pass and something worse comes, which is an extraordinary credit with an MP that will put I don’t know how many things”, said the leader of the MDB in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM).

to the senator Simone Tebet, the proceedings in the CCJ will allow the proposal to be analyzed. “There, we will find a legal and constitutional solution”, he said.